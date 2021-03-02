MCO LIFTED – KL, SELANGOR, JOHOR & PENANG TO SHIFT DOWN TO CMCO EFFECTIVE MAR 5 – AS NEW COVID-19 CASES DIP AGAIN TO 1,555

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,555 Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,528 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 278,431.
In a press conference, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 304,135.
There are 24,563 active cases, with 204 patients being treated in intensive care and 96 requiring respiratory assistance.
Meanwhile, the six deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,141. FMT
CMCO in 3 more states and KL, RMCO in 5 states and 2 FTs
PETALING JAYA: Senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) effective March 5.
Previously the four states were under MCO set to last until March 14. Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Perak stay as CMCO states.
Meanwhile, he added that Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya and Labuan are now under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).
Perlis remains under an RMCO.
The various movement restrictions will last until March 18, except for Sarawak, which will last until March 15.
He said the inter-district travel ban will be lifted, except for Sabah. However, interstate travel is still prohibited nationwide.
Meanwhile, most economic sectors will be allowed to open, including service sectors and businesses offering beauty and health services, such as manicures, pedicures and facials.
Restaurants will also be allowed to open until 12am, unless stated otherwise by local councils.
Events and social activities, such as weddings, tahlil, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions, retreats and others are also allowed effective March 5.
However, in states and federal territories under CMCO, such activities must comply with the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs), besides having a maximum attendance of 50% of the venue’s capacity.
For RMCO states, attendance is subject to the full capacity of the venue.
Other SOPs for CMCO and RMCO can be referred to on MKN’s official website. FMT
