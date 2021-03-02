MCO LIFTED – KL, SELANGOR, JOHOR & PENANG TO SHIFT DOWN TO CMCO EFFECTIVE MAR 5 – AS NEW COVID-19 CASES DIP AGAIN TO 1,555

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,555 Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,528 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 278,431.

In a press conference, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 304,135.

There are 24,563 active cases, with 204 patients being treated in intensive care and 96 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the six deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,141. FMT

