‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AT IT AGAIN – AFTER LOSING 2 OF HIS OWN MPs TO MUHYIDDIN, HE’S THICK-SKINNED ENOUGH TO SAY – ‘THEIR NUMBERS ARE FAR SMALLER COMPARED TO OURS’ – BUT EXACTLY WHO DOES ANWAR MEAN BY ‘OURS’: FROM ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ TO ‘FAR SMALLER’, WILL PAKATAN’S THOROUGHLY DISCREDITED CHIEF EVER LEARN HIS LESSON?

Perikatan Nasional still doesn’t have the numbers to command a majority in the Dewan Rakyat despite securing the support of two more MPs, claimed PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the opposition still has the numbers.

“With the two MPs who defected, they (PN) are still a minority (government).

“Don’t get it wrong, their numbers are far smaller compared to ours,” he told reporters in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan today.

On Sunday, PKR lost two MPs after the lawmakers for Julau, Larry Sng, and Tebrau, Steven Choong, defected and declared support for PN.

Ostensibly, this makes up for the two Umno MPs who withdrew support for PN in January.

Last December, PN passed Budget 2021 with 111 votes – a simple majority of the 220 MPs currently in the Dewan Rakyat.

However, it is unclear if other Umno lawmakers – especially those aligned to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who has been critical of PN – would still back the loose coalition if Parliament reconvenes.

Zahid, Pekan MP Najib Abdul Razak, and Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan have had their MP allocations slashed.

However, Malaysiakini learnt that Muhyiddin Yassin’s allies are still actively recruiting MPs from the opposition and more may be made public soon.

Anwar claimed that agencies such as the MACC, and Inland Revenue Board were being used as threats against opposition MPs in order to get them to defect.

Previously, Anwar – who is the opposition leader – also claimed that between 114 to 115 MPs are against the state of emergency which PN secured in January.

