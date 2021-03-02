BOMBSHELL – ONLY 1 IN 5 MALAYSIANS WANT MUHYIDDIN AS PM! AFTER AGONG’S DECREE, A CLEAR SIGNAL FROM THE PEOPLE – NO ONE WANTS MUHYIDDIN & HIS GANG OF POLITICAL TRICKSTERS

Only 19 percent of respondents in a survey by Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) believed that Muhyiddin Yassin should complete his term as prime minister.

Nearly half (46 percent) of the respondents said Muhyiddin should resign because he no longer enjoyed a majority while 29 percent said fresh elections should be held.

Two percent said Muhyiddin should continue governing using the emergency declaration to stay in power.

The survey findings were revealed in IDE’s “Mood of the Nation Series 1” report published today.

IDE claimed that the survey was conducted online between Feb 19 and Feb 28, coinciding with the first anniversary of the “Sheraton Move” which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

They claimed that the survey involved 8,352 respondents. At the time of writing, IDE had yet to respond to Malaysiakini‘s questions on the sampling methods and the number of enumerators involved.

When contacted, IDE research division senior manager Khairul Arifin Mohd Munir said the 8,352 samples were sourced online through multistage sampling methods.

The first stage was through purposive sampling to ensure that the respondents could answer the questions followed by random stratified sampling and finally quota sampling to represent each territory and subgroup.

In an online panel to discuss the survey findings, Khairul Arifin said sampling details would be revealed in the future by IDE CEO Mohammad Redzuan Othman.

Institut Darul Ehsan is a Selangor government-funded think-tank established in 2017.

The survey also found that all major ethnic groups were in favour of Muhyiddin stepping down although the Chinese least favoured calling for fresh polls (21 percent).

The proportion of Malay respondents who favoured Muhyiddin going for a full-term was notably higher (22 percent) than other ethnic groups.

