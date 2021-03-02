GANG PUBLIKA VS GANG USTAZ – CONSPIRACY TO TOPPLE PRO-MUHYIDDIN HADI GAINS GROUND DESPITE DENIALS: IN PAS, THE MELODRMA INTENSIFIES AS THE POISON FROM BERSATU’S TOXIC TRIO MUHYIDDIN-HAMZAH-AZMIN & UMNO’S DIABOLICAL DUO NAJIB-ZAHID SPREADS

PUTRAJAYA: A senior PAS leader has debunked claims of a plot to topple party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Khairuddin Aman Razali, the PAS strategic director, said the party’s leaders and members remained loyal to their president.

“The media should not publish rumours. I want to stress that there are no divisions in our party.”

His clarification comes amid reports of an audio recording, allegedly between Khairuddin and PAS spiritual adviser Hashim Jasin, on their unhappiness over some of Hadi’s decisions pertaining to the Islamist party’s cooperation with PPBM and Umno, and other internal matters.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government remains strong and PAS will continue to stick with PN so we can do our best for the people,” said Khairuddin, the plantation industries and commodities minister on the sidelines of an event in Putrajaya.

Khairuddin also denied that there was an internal crisis and brushed off the existence of two separate camps in the party as claimed on social media.

The alleged rift refers to the divide between Geng Publika, who are pro-PPBM, and Geng Ustaz, who are allied with Umno and do not support Abdul Hadi Awang as the Islamist party’s president.

On the Umno-PAS Muafakat Nasional pact, Khairuddin said his party was committed to it, while it also wanted to strengthen PN.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

