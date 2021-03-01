DING-DONG NUMBERS – NEW COVID CASES DIP SHARPLY TO 1,828 – WHILE IN IPOH, ALARM AS 23 FOREIGN WORKERS REPORTED MISSING FROM EMCO LOCKDOWN AREA

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,828 Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,486 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 275,903.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 302,580.

There are 25,542 active cases with 198 patients being treated in intensive care and 90 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the five deaths bring the number of fatalities to 1,135.

The new cases today comprised 1,821 local infections and seven imported cases. Local cases comprised 1,058 Malaysians and 763 foreigners.

Johor, with 490 cases, is the state with the highest number of infections today, followed by Selangor (453), Sarawak (220), Negeri Sembilan (167), Perak (144), Pulau Pinang (85), Kuala Lumpur (75), Kelantan (36), Kedah (16), Terengganu (15), Pahang (eight), Melaka (eight), Putrajaya (six), and Perlis (one). Labuan did not report any new cases.

There were 113 cases from clusters in prisons today, mostly involving the Tembok Tapah cluster (80).

All five who died were Malaysians between the ages of 62 and 81, with existing medical conditions.

