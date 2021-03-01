DING-DONG NUMBERS – NEW COVID CASES DIP SHARPLY TO 1,828 – WHILE IN IPOH, ALARM AS 23 FOREIGN WORKERS REPORTED MISSING FROM EMCO LOCKDOWN AREA

Police road block along Federal Highway on 11 days of MCO. Police have increase much strict and stern action against individuals who is seen breaking the MCO ....... SAM THAM/THE STAR
PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,828 Covid-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 2,486 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 275,903.
In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 302,580.
There are 25,542 active cases with 198 patients being treated in intensive care and 90 requiring respiratory assistance.
Meanwhile, the five deaths bring the number of fatalities to 1,135.
The new cases today comprised 1,821 local infections and seven imported cases. Local cases comprised 1,058 Malaysians and 763 foreigners.
Johor, with 490 cases, is the state with the highest number of infections today, followed by Selangor (453), Sarawak (220), Negeri Sembilan (167), Perak (144), Pulau Pinang (85), Kuala Lumpur (75), Kelantan (36), Kedah (16), Terengganu (15), Pahang (eight), Melaka (eight), Putrajaya (six), and Perlis (one). Labuan did not report any new cases.
There were 113 cases from clusters in prisons today, mostly involving the Tembok Tapah cluster (80).
All five who died were Malaysians between the ages of 62 and 81, with existing medical conditions.
23 foreign workers missing from EMCO lockdown area
IPOH: Twenty-three foreign workers staying at the Flat Anjung Tawas Damai here could not be located after the five-storey hostel was placed in full lockdown under the enhanced movement control order today, according to police.
Ipoh district police chief A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the workers were with the Imperial Garment factory which was closed last month after Covid-19 cases were reported there.
“We are cooperating with the district health office, which has data on these workers, to trace them as they have yet to undergo Covid-19 screening. We hope they will come forward and cooperate with the authorities,” he said after inspecting the control centre there today.
A Asmadi said 84 personnel were involved in enforcing the 14-day lockdown starting today. He said there were 439 residents at the flats there and 377 of them including 43 Malaysians had tested positive for Covid-19.