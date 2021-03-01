MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU ‘CANNIBALISING’ FROM OUTSIDE, BIGGEST JOKE ANWAR & PKR ‘CANNIBALISING’ FROM WITHIN! MORE AMANAH REPS TO CROSS OVER TO PKR AS THEIR PARTY’S POSITION ‘WEAKENS’ – IS THIS NOT PARTY HOPPING, SHIP JUMPING? ALL PKR HAS TO DO IS SAY ‘NO’ – SO WHAT DOES ‘HEROIC’ DAP & RAMKARPAL HAVE TO SAY NOW ABOUT THEIR OWN COALITION LEADER?

More leaders appear to have quietly left Amanah, this time its former Pahang chief Hamzah Jaafar.
Checks by Malaysiakini showed that he had joined PKR in July last year.
More surprising was when Parti Pejuang Tanahair yesterday announced Hamzah (above) as the party’s new Pahang chief.
When contacted, Amanah communications director Khalid Samad was oblivious about Hamzah’s departure.
However, Pahang Amanah chief Zulkifli Mohamed said his state PKR counterpart Fuziah Saleh had informed him about Hamzah’s move to PKR last year.
“I understand that YB (Khalid) may not know, since Hamzah did not make his exit from Amanah public,” Zulkifli told Malaysiakini.
Hamzah contested for the Dong state seat in the last general election, against Umno and PAS. Umno won the seat with a 3,832-vote majority.
An Amanah source told Malaysiakini that Hamzah had joined PKR, but he later settled on Pejuang.
“Initially, he wanted to join PKR but after meeting Pejuang chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he decided on Pejuang,” the party insider said.
Taking to Facebook last night, an Amanah Youth leader from Kedah, Ahmad Syauqi Al Abrar Saifuddin, also announced his exit from the party, as he claimed to have been driven out over differences in political views.
Ahmad Syauqi also said he resigned from his post as the Kedah Amanah Youth communications bureau director, with immediate effect.
“My formal (resignation) letter will be submitted soon.
“Thank you to Parti Amanah Negara for all my time with the party,” he said.
Ahmad Syauqi ended his post with a jab at unidentified members of the party, likening their alleged behaviours to intolerance often associated to Harapan supporters with diehard PAS followers.
The latest defection came to light after it was revealed that three Amanah assemblypersons in Johor have also defected to PKR.
They are Khairuddin A Rahim (Senggarang), Muhamad Said Jonit (Mahkota) and Faizul Amri Adnan (Serom).
Last year, two Selangor assemblypersons from Amanah – Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar (Meru) and Ahmad Mustain Othman (Sabak) – also defected to PKR.
The move has led to tensions between Amanah and PKR.
Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayob said it was inappropriate for PKR to accept party members from a coalition partner but PKR Youth secretary Syukri Razab rebutted that it was better than having them defecting to the government.
Hours after the statement, two PKR MPs defected to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government.
The unrest in Amanah is due to a split on whether the party should back PKR president Anwar Ibrahim or Mahathir.
PKR itself is split over Anwar, with his former party deputy Azmin Ali defecting to PN.
Azmin brought with him several MPs from PKR and is still actively trying to recruit MPs from the party. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI