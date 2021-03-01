MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU ‘CANNIBALISING’ FROM OUTSIDE, BIGGEST JOKE ANWAR & PKR ‘CANNIBALISING’ FROM WITHIN! MORE AMANAH REPS TO CROSS OVER TO PKR AS THEIR PARTY’S POSITION ‘WEAKENS’ – IS THIS NOT PARTY HOPPING, SHIP JUMPING? ALL PKR HAS TO DO IS SAY ‘NO’ – SO WHAT DOES ‘HEROIC’ DAP & RAMKARPAL HAVE TO SAY NOW ABOUT THEIR OWN COALITION LEADER?

“I think the representative from Amanah … it’s not that they abandoned the party but they joined another ally which is PKR as it will gather more lucrative seats in the coming GE15.

“The crossover although within the same consortium despite differing parties just demonstrates how weak Amanah is currently. They only got lucrative seat allocations in GE14 because DAP and PKR allowed it but I don’t think this will be the situation in GE15. DAP and PKR will try to get most of the seats for their own representatives,’’ he said.

Azmi said despite PH’s supposed projection that all of its component parties are equal in decision making, the fact is that PKR and DAP remain the key decision-makers.

“So this shows within Pakatan, PKR and DAP will call the shots and looking at the current political decision, Amanah will accept the decision made by the DAP and PKR even though it will try to portray that these three parties have an equal voice. But in reality, Amanah lacks real grassroots support. They don’t have that.

“So, the latest crossovers of representatives from Amanah to PKR means Amanah is in real danger of getting lesser seats in GE15, if they remain in Pakatan,’’ he said, not discounting the fact that there could be more crossovers from Amanah representatives to other parties.

Senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Oh Ei Sun said it won’t come as a surprise if more Amanah representatives join other political parties, including the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

He said this can happen if party leaders fail to effectively present and press the party’s Muslim progressive narrative.

“It is no secret that Amanah has a rather weak national leadership which is unable to effectively articulate its brand of progressive political Islam. And as long as they remain so, they should not be surprised to see some of their members leaving for greener pastures, perhaps even across the grand political divide,” he said.

Last week, three Johor Amanah assemblymen Amanah joined PKR over alleged dissatisfaction with their former party’s state leadership.

The trio include Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim, Muhamad Said Jonit (Mahkota) and Faizul Amri Adnan (Serom).

Khairuddin had said that their change of parties was kept low-key to prevent any misunderstanding between the two sides.

Political analyst Kartini Aboo Talib Khalid agreed and said the crossover is a clear indication of Amanah’s weakened position ahead of the coming general election.

“I think the real reason is money and human resources. To face a general election, you have to be strong in resources [capital, human being to prepare for all the groundwork].

“It is not about lack of leadership but insufficient resources to wheel the existentialism of the party itself. Amanah is a splinter party, floating with no root to stay put and no strong foundation to beat PAS,’’ he said.

However, the crossover will surely strengthen PKR, said Kartini.

“Amanah represents the Malays; if they decided to join PKR to strengthen the party for the sake of the Malays vote, they could do that. I don’t see the reason for not doing that,’’ she said.

Commenting further, Oh said that moving forward, PH should look into creating an anti-party hopping law within its own coalition, as practiced by Barisan Nasional.

“It’s surprising that Pakatan component parties do not have some sort of anti-mutual-frogging pact in place, as Barisan does. In any case, it also appears that neither Amanah nor PKR would like to make a big deal out of this, but prefer instead to sweep the matter under the carpet at least for the time being.

“Come next general election, Amanah would of course demand to contest at least the same number of seats, PKR would morally have to concede to that.

“In the next GE, it may actually be politically wise for PKR to change some of its own progressive-looking candidates in more conservative constituencies in favor of these newly joined reps, as the latter would perhaps present a more conservative outlook, having previously come from a religious party. But that would of course in turn trigger another round of power struggle in Johor PKR,’’ added Oh.

Last year, two Selangor assemblypersons from Amanah — Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar (Meru) and Ahmad Mustain Othman (Sabak) — also joined PKR. – MALAY MAIL

Another Amanah leader defects to PKR, then Pejuang

More leaders appear to have quietly left Amanah, this time its former Pahang chief Hamzah Jaafar. Checks by Malaysiakini showed that he had joined PKR in July last year. More surprising was when Parti Pejuang Tanahair yesterday announced Hamzah (above) as the party’s new Pahang chief. When contacted, Amanah communications director Khalid Samad was oblivious about Hamzah’s departure. Khalid said Hamzah did inform he had received offers from PKR and Pejuang but believed that he had yet to make a decision. However, Pahang Amanah chief Zulkifli Mohamed said his state PKR counterpart Fuziah Saleh had informed him about Hamzah’s move to PKR last year. “I understand that YB (Khalid) may not know, since Hamzah did not make his exit from Amanah public,” Zulkifli told Malaysiakini. Hamzah contested for the Dong state seat in the last general election, against Umno and PAS. Umno won the seat with a 3,832-vote majority. An Amanah source told Malaysiakini that Hamzah had joined PKR, but he later settled on Pejuang. “Initially, he wanted to join PKR but after meeting Pejuang chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he decided on Pejuang,” the party insider said. Taking to Facebook last night, an Amanah Youth leader from Kedah, Ahmad Syauqi Al Abrar Saifuddin, also announced his exit from the party, as he claimed to have been driven out over differences in political views. Ahmad Syauqi also said he resigned from his post as the Kedah Amanah Youth communications bureau director, with immediate effect. “My formal (resignation) letter will be submitted soon. “Thank you to Parti Amanah Negara for all my time with the party,” he said. Ahmad Syauqi ended his post with a jab at unidentified members of the party, likening their alleged behaviours to intolerance often associated to Harapan supporters with diehard PAS followers. The latest defection came to light after it was revealed that three Amanah assemblypersons in Johor have also defected to PKR. They are Khairuddin A Rahim (Senggarang), Muhamad Said Jonit (Mahkota) and Faizul Amri Adnan (Serom). Last year, two Selangor assemblypersons from Amanah – Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar (Meru) and Ahmad Mustain Othman (Sabak) – also defected to PKR. The move has led to tensions between Amanah and PKR. Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayob said it was inappropriate for PKR to accept party members from a coalition partner but PKR Youth secretary Syukri Razab rebutted that it was better than having them defecting to the government. Hours after the statement, two PKR MPs defected to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government. The unrest in Amanah is due to a split on whether the party should back PKR president Anwar Ibrahim or Mahathir. PKR itself is split over Anwar, with his former party deputy Azmin Ali defecting to PN. Azmin brought with him several MPs from PKR and is still actively trying to recruit MPs from the party. MKINI MALAY MAIL / MKINI

