ZIP IT UP ANWAR & PAKATAN! 2 FROM PKR HAVE ALREADY JUMPED – NEXT WILL BE 6 FROM WARISAN? IF TRUE, THEN SERVES PAKATAN FOR BLOWING HOT & COLD ON SHAFIE – AND OF ALL REASONS, FOR THE SAKE OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S COVETOUSNESS TO BE PM AT ALL COSTS – EVEN IF IT MEANT PAKATAN HAS LOST ALL CHANCES OF A COMEBACK

First the news : More opposition (MPs) expected to jump to PN

Two PKR MPs jumping ship soon

at least four Parti Warisan Sabah negotiating with PN

two PKR MPs supporters of Azmin

just waiting for right time to jump

two non-Malay PKR MPs

four – six Warisan MPs to join PN

confident all issues can be ironed out soon

My comments :

Just a few weeks back I was discussing this with a PPBM person. The Emergency ends on August 6th, 2021. I dont think it will be extended. So what happens after August 6th? Does the “lets topple the prime minister” clown act start all over again?

For all you morons out there, please get it through your extremely very thick skulls that Dr Mahathir was not toppled. He R E S I G N E D. Everyone was taken by surprise. Everyone.

Fast forward – now the morons are saying its ok for them to try and topple the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin. If they do it it becomes halal. When Dr Mahathir resigned and left the country in a lurch, and Muhyiddin patched together a coalition – that was not ok? Pi dah mabuk.

If you can topple the prime minister go ahead. It is not a crime. Wish you all the best.

But back to the conversation I had a few weeks back. What are the contingency plans for the PN when the Emergency ends in August? Surely there must be Plan A, Plan B and Plan C?

And ‘Who is playing the role of Genda?’ There must be a Genda in the background.

Who was ‘Genda’? Captain Minoru Genda (1904 – 1989) was the master tactician in naval aviation who planned the entire Japanese strike against Pearl Harbour on December 7th, 1941. He was a favorite of Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto. Genda was also present at the Battle of Midway but he was taken ill and could not plan the strike. The Japanese were clobbered at Midway.

Talk is the ‘Genda’ who is planning the Perikatan Nasional’s next moves is none other than Hamzah Zainuddin the Minister of Home Affairs.

If these EIGHT MPs jump ship *2 from PKR and SIX from Warisan’ then it is game over. There will be no more talk about “toppling the PM”.

The PN will have 111 + 8 = 119 MPs while the Opposition will have 111 – 8 = 103 MPs.

The PN government will stay in power until 2023.

That the two PKR MPs are jumping ship is old news.

The 4 to 6 Warisan MPs jumping ship is bigger news.

Are they jumping ship with or without Shafie Apdal’s consent?

I believe when they ‘jump’ it will be with Shafie Apdal’s consent.

We will know if they still remain as Warisan members when they jump ship.

I have long ago heard (and also mentioned in this Blog) that Shafie Apdal is a friendly party towards Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Shafie could yet be the Deputy PM (from Sabah). Or Shafie may get back Sabah. And folks, Atok is still in the background.

Come August 6th the lines will get drawn again.

Here is my suggestion – form a unity government lah. Why fight? What is the big difference?

Umno can work with Pas. Dr Mahathir can work with Mr Lim and the DAP. Dr M can work with Pintu Belakang.

Pintu Belakang was willing to dump all you Pakatan Harapan super morons and work with that naik-tangga-turun-tangga-Mahkamah-Tinggi-87-kali moron. Have you forgotten that?

And now there is ample talk of “secret negotiations” between DAP and Umno !!! Even that Pasir Menyalak fellow said it was ok to ponder working with DAP.

Everyone is ready and willing to sleep with everyone else. So why fight? Just go and form a unity government lah.

The outcome will still be the same.

Yang bodoh akan tetap bodoh.

Yang kaya akan tetap kaya.

Nothing much will change.

