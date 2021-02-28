INDEED, KARMA RETURNS TO BITE ANWAR IN THE BACKSIDE! AMANAH WARNS PKR AGAINST KEEPING DEFECTORS – WHILE DAP YOWLS TO NO AVAIL ‘PARTY-HOPPING NEEDS TO BE OUTLAWED’ – WHY SHOULD ANYONE SYMPATHISE WHEN THEIR OWN PAKATAN CHIEF RUSHED TO ACCEPT AN AMANAH REP INTO PKR & STRUCK ‘SECRET’ DEALS WITH CORRUPT UMNO WARLORDS BEHIND THEIR OWN BACKS

Amanah Youth chief warns PKR against keeping defectors, says Pakatan’s viability at stake

KUALA LUMPUR— PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must lead a joint commitment to reject inter-coalition defections to safeguard the future of Pakatan Harapan, said Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin today.

Commenting on reports that three of his party’s Johor lawmakers have defected to the allied PKR, Shazni said it was time to accept that party-hopping was the “prostitution” of the country’s democracy.

“The buying and selling of elected representatives is a detestable and despicable culture.

“In fact, it was this prostitution that caused the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and stunted the administrative reforms that had been underway at the time,” he said in a statement today.

Noting that PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail coincidentally urged his party’s lawmakers to resist defection yesterday, Shazni said it would be hypocritical of the party to accept the three Amanah defectors.

Saifuddin made the call amid rumours that the ruling Perikatan Nasional was inviting Opposition lawmakers to join its ranks in order to regain parliamentary majority it appeared to have lost in January.

Today, Shazni added that political backstabbing was not a practice that PH should embrace or could survive, and warned that ties among the coalition’s parties would unravel and weaken unless the situation was corrected.

“PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must institute a joint commitment to reject party hopping between components that harms one and benefits the other,” he said.

Aside from being PKR president, Anwar is also the chairman of PH and the federal opposition leader.

Yesterday, news emerged that Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim, Muhamad Said Jonit (Mahkota) and Faizul Amri Adnan (Serom) quit Amanah for PKR over alleged dissatisfaction with their former party’s leadership.

Khairudding asserted that he has been in PKR since last September and tried to play down the defection, insisting that it should not matter as the three were still with the PH coalition.

The latest crossovers bring to five the number of lawmakers who have gone from Amanah to PKR since last year. Previously, Amanah lost its Meru assemblyman Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar and Sabah assemblyman Ahmad Mustain Othman to its PH partner. – MALAY MAIL

Party hopping needs to be outlawed, says DAP’s Ramkarpal again

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh today again called for party hopping to be outlawed. This follows the latest series of party hopping by Pakatan Harapan representatives. Ramkarpal said party hopping was “an anathema to any democracy as it can destabilise any government”, such as Perikatan Nasional. “Regardless of whether they switched within PH or moved to PN, it makes no difference. “An amusing argument was raised when justifying party hopping in this instance — that government funds are needed to serve the constituency and such funds are not available if one is in the opposition.” Ramkarpal said this argument was “laughable”. Yesterday three former Amanah assemblymen — Khairuddin A Rahim (Senggarang), Faizul Amri Adnan (Serom) and Muhamad Said Jonit (Mahkota) — joined PKR. Meanwhile, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong quit PKR and pledged their support for PN. Sng, who won as an independent in the last general election before moving to PKR, said he had been unable to serve his constituents properly as they lacked much-needed development funds. Ramkarpal called on the next government that comes to power to table constitutional amendments to stop party hopping. “If we don’t do this, we will never hear the end of people like Larry Sng and Steven Choong and those of their ilk.” Meanwhile, fellow Klang MP Charles Santiago called for a review in the country’s election laws that would make it mandatory for elected representatives to quit both their parties and seats if they switched their allegiance to their parties. “For the past one year, we have seen both federal and state governments collapse due to crossovers. “This is not how democracy works. We need proper checks and balances.” Santiago said the respective parties need to properly scrutinise their candidates before fielding them for an election. “The voters chose you because of your ideology but you abandon it along the way. It is a sad situation.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

