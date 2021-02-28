KICK OUT ‘FALSE’ LEADERS? BUT THE JOKE IS ON ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR! FROM ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’, ANWAR’S PKR IS NOW RIPE TO BE ‘CANNIBALIZED’ BY MUHYDDIN – NO SUPRISES, ANWAR’S OWN BLUE-EYED BOY LARRY SNG & TEBRAU MP STEVEN CHOONG DUMP HIM FOR AZMIN CARTEL, VOW TO SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN AS PM – EVEN AS FOOLISH ANWARINAS FOAM AT THE MOUTH IN VAIN

Two MPs who quit PKR to back Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin cited the interest of their constituencies for their decision.
Tebrau MP Steven Choong said Muhyiddin understood and agreed to the need for access to ministers in order to resolve the people’s issues.
He cited various problems including floods, illegal waste dumping, illegal money lending, affordable housing, local council issues, river pollution and migrant workers.
“I hope with my experience as an accountant, external auditor, tax agent and business negotiator for 40 years, I can work with all ministers and government agencies to resolve these issues.
“If needed, I am willing to cooperate with the Finance Ministry to plan and formulate a tax system to improve collection while at the same time does not burden the business community and people,” he added.
Choong said he hoped to be a bridge between the government and the business community.
‘People are suffering in Julau’
Meanwhile, Julau MP Larry Sng said he had consulted his constituents over the past few days before deciding to leave PKR.
Sng pointed out that he won his seat as an independent in the 2018 general election before joining PKR and is now returning to an independent role that is friendly to the government.
“In my constituency of Julau, the poorest in the country, people are suffering because of the economic impact of the pandemic, loss of jobs and income from low commodity prices.
“I have been unable to serve Julau effectively through a lack of much-needed development funds, which is badly needed.
“With this move today, I am confident that I will be able to deliver my election promises to my electorate,” he said.
Sng said there had been too much political instability over the past year which had damaged the country’s economy and people’s wellbeing.
“I truly believe that the best way forward is to put politics aside for now so that we can help stabilise and rebuild our beloved country together.
“The prime minister is doing what’s necessary to help Malaysians in this difficult time and I believe that I too should play a role to support him. Too much time has already been wasted, politicking and bickering whilst the people suffer,” he said.
Both Choong and Sng met with Muhyiddin today to submit a written pledge to support him as the prime minister. MKINI
After Tebrau MP defects, Johor Wanita PKR urges voters to kick ‘false leaders’ out
KUALA LUMPUR — Tebrau voters should send a clear message to their MP, Steven Choong, who abandoned Pakatan Harapan for the ruling Perikatan Nasional today, said Johor Wanita PKR chief Napsiah Khamis today.
In an immediate response to confirmation that Choong and Julau MP Larry Sng have both left PKR to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Napsiah said the defections were an act of treachery towards her party and voters.
Napsiah reminded Choong that he was elected on a PKR ticket by voters who wished to see the party lead the constituency.
“The betrayal is a most abhorrent act; it taints the value of loyalty and causes harm that is both tangible and intangible.
Earlier, Muhyiddin confirmed that both Choong and Sng have submitted their sworn declarations of support for his ruling PN coalition.
As recently as Friday, Choong had maintained that he was not defecting to PN.
Instead, he claimed the allegations to be unfounded and based on coincidental pictures of him meeting with PN ministers on constituent business.
Yesterday, Sng resigned as Sarawak PKR chairman without making clear if he was also leaving the party.
Today’s defection will provide some respite to PN that appeared to become a minority government in January when three Umno federal lawmakers withdrew their support for Muhyiddin.
Malaysia is under a state of Emergency until August 1. During this time, all state and federal elections are suspended. MALAY MAIL
