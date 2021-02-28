A DAY BEFORE SCHOOLS REOPEN – NEW COVID-19 CASES SPIKE UP TO 2,437: WHY IS MUHYIDDIN GAMBLING WITH THE SAFETY OF OUR KIDS?
The Health Ministry today reported 2,437 new Covid-19 infections with all but two were locally transmitted.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 1,226 are Malaysians while another 1,209 are non-citizens.
Today also marked a milestone as the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia crossed the 300,000-mark.
Cumulative cases now stand at 300,752 against 273,417 cumulative recoveries.
- Active cases: 26,205
- Patients in ICU: 202
- Intubated: 93
Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 3,251 recoveries today.
However, the number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit increased by 12.
Deaths
A total of nine deaths were reported today, comprising eight Malaysians and one non-citizen.
The deaths were from Selangor (3), Sarawak (2), Malacca (1), Johor (1), Perak (1) and Kelantan (1).
The youngest death today is a 57-year-old man at Selayang Hospital.
The remaining casualties were all aged 60 and above with the oldest being a 102-year-old stateless woman.
Details of the deaths can be found on Kini New Lab’s Covid-19 tracker portal.
Cases by state
Selangor (914)
Existing clusters: 123
New clusters: 307 (Perusahaan Jalan Bukit, Industri Waja, Jalan Selisik clusters)
Close contacts: 393
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 90
Johor (340)
Existing clusters: 148
New clusters: 44 (Batu Empat, Jalan Timah Tiga, Jalan Tanjung Empat, Jalan Desa Tropika clusters)
Close contacts: 69
Other screenings: 79
Kuala Lumpur (337)
Existing clusters: 47
New cluster: 180 (Bukit Kiara construction site cluster)
Close contacts: 59
Other screenings: 51
Perak (287)
Existing clusters: 279
Close contacts: 5
Other screenings: 3
Sarawak (171)
Existing clusters: 44
Close contacts: 70
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 56
Sabah (134)
Existing clusters: 71
Close contacts: 48
Other screenings: 15
Penang (105)
Existing clusters: 15
New cluster: 16 (Jalan Sungai Baong cluster)
Close contacts: 20
Other screenings: 54
Negeri Sembilan (65)
Existing clusters: 39
Close contacts: 11
Other screenings: 15
Kelantan (33)
Existing clusters: 7
Close contacts: 24
Other screenings: 2
Kedah (13)
Existing clusters: 4
Close contacts: 4
Other screenings: 5
Terengganu (12)
Existing clusters: 7
Close contacts: 3
Other screenings: 2
Pahang (11)
Existing clusters: 4
Close contacts: 5
Other screenings: 2
Malacca (10)
Existing clusters: 3
Close contacts: 6
Other screenings: 1
Putrajaya (3)
Existing clusters: 1
Other screenings: 2
Labuan (2)
Close contacts: 1
Other screenings: 1
No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Perlis today.
