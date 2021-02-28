A DAY BEFORE SCHOOLS REOPEN – NEW COVID-19 CASES SPIKE UP TO 2,437: WHY IS MUHYIDDIN GAMBLING WITH THE SAFETY OF OUR KIDS?

The Health Ministry today reported 2,437 new Covid-19 infections with all but two were locally transmitted.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 1,226 are Malaysians while another 1,209 are non-citizens.

Today also marked a milestone as the cumulative Covid-19 cases in Malaysia crossed the 300,000-mark.

Cumulative cases now stand at 300,752 against 273,417 cumulative recoveries.

Active cases: 26,205

Patients in ICU: 202

Intubated: 93

Recoveries outpaced new cases today, helping to bring down the number of active cases, a critical measure of the strain on hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 3,251 recoveries today.

However, the number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit increased by 12.

Deaths



A total of nine deaths were reported today, comprising eight Malaysians and one non-citizen.

The deaths were from Selangor (3), Sarawak (2), Malacca (1), Johor (1), Perak (1) and Kelantan (1).

The youngest death today is a 57-year-old man at Selayang Hospital.

The remaining casualties were all aged 60 and above with the oldest being a 102-year-old stateless woman.

Details of the deaths can be found on Kini New Lab’s Covid-19 tracker portal.

Cases by state

Selangor (914)

Existing clusters: 123

New clusters: 307 (Perusahaan Jalan Bukit, Industri Waja, Jalan Selisik clusters)

Close contacts: 393

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 90

Johor (340)

Existing clusters: 148

New clusters: 44 (Batu Empat, Jalan Timah Tiga, Jalan Tanjung Empat, Jalan Desa Tropika clusters)

Close contacts: 69

Other screenings: 79

Kuala Lumpur (337)

Existing clusters: 47

New cluster: 180 (Bukit Kiara construction site cluster)

Close contacts: 59

Other screenings: 51

Perak (287)

Existing clusters: 279

Close contacts: 5

Other screenings: 3

Sarawak (171)

Existing clusters: 44

Close contacts: 70

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 56

Sabah (134)

Existing clusters: 71

Close contacts: 48

Other screenings: 15

Penang (105)

Existing clusters: 15

New cluster: 16 (Jalan Sungai Baong cluster)

Close contacts: 20

Other screenings: 54

Negeri Sembilan (65)

Existing clusters: 39

Close contacts: 11

Other screenings: 15

Kelantan (33)

Existing clusters: 7

Close contacts: 24

Other screenings: 2

Kedah (13)

Existing clusters: 4

Close contacts: 4

Other screenings: 5

Terengganu (12)

Existing clusters: 7

Close contacts: 3

Other screenings: 2

Pahang (11)

Existing clusters: 4

Close contacts: 5

Other screenings: 2

Malacca (10)

Existing clusters: 3

Close contacts: 6

Other screenings: 1

Putrajaya (3)

Existing clusters: 1

Other screenings: 2

Labuan (2)

Close contacts: 1

Other screenings: 1

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Perlis today.

MKINI

.