NAJIB TAUNTS MUHYIDDIN – WHY SO QUIET ON AGONG’S DECREE? INDEED, ‘IT’S EXTRAORDINARY THAT NOT EVEN ONE PERSON FROM THE GOVT HAS MADE ANY RESPONSE TO THE KING’S DECREE”

Why so quiet on Agong’s decree on Parliament, asks Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has questioned the government’s silence after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Parliament can reconvene during the emergency period, which lasts until August.

“It’s extraordinary that not even one person from the government has made any response to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree until now. Why is that?” he said in a short Facebook post today.

On Wednesday, the King had said Parliament can convene during the emergency on a date that he deems suitable, on the advice of the prime minister, after granting an audience to Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

“Hence, the perception by certain quarters that the implementation of the proclamation of emergency would stop Parliament from convening is inaccurate,” said Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Umno member Aziz Kaprawi described the King’s decree as a “nightmare” for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, saying the government could no longer do as it pleased.

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub yesterday called for Parliament to be reconvened so that the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government could be settled once and for all.

He said the ruling coalition should no longer use the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to delay the collapse of the government, which he argued was bound to happen.

Two Umno MPs had withdrawn their support for PN prior to the emergency, namely Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz and Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

