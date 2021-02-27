AS PARLIAMENT LOOMS – FOUL MOVES AFOOT TO BAIT & INTIMIDATE MPs INTO JUMPING SHIP & SUPPORTING MUHYIDDIN – PKR CRIES FOUL

Faced with a possible resumption of Parliament, certain parties have stepped up their efforts to convince opposition MPs to jump ship, said PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution.

“The party is aware that there are moves underway to weaken the strength of the people’s representatives, especially opposition MPs, including from PKR.

“This is being done with a threat-and-bait approach.

“It can be related to (threatened action like) income tax issues, police investigations and MACC probes or (incentives) like project offers and GLC positions,” Saifuddin said in a statement today.

Saifuddin did not disclose which of his party’s elected representatives had been approached or coerced in such a manner.

He said this move was being made because the current government has lost the support of the majority in Parliament following the withdrawal of support of three Umno MPs, and has now been told by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that a parliamentary session can be held even while the emergency is in force.

“It is clear in the eyes of many that the government is now unable to solve the various problems of the people, whether related to education, employment, or public health,” added Saifuddin.

“PKR condemns the desperate move to make its MPs leave the party to become independent or defect to join the government, either through threats or rewards.

“Our MPs must adhere to the principles of struggle and the spirit of reformasi, and always remember that the people evaluate our every action and are ready to respond to it in the 15th general election,” he said.

The defection of a group of PKR MPs led by former party deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali was directly responsible for the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration a year ago.

