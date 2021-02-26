MUHYIDDIN NOW SILENT IN ‘A THOUSAND LANGUAGES’ – WILL HE ADD THE LABEL ‘REBEL’ TO HIS ALREADY TRAITOROUS LEGACY BY DEFYING THE AGONG? SNAP GE15 NO LONGER A PRORITY – BUT A NEW PM & NEW ADMINISTRATION CRITICAL TO SAVE PANDEMIC-RAVAGED MALAYSIA

Although two days have passed, but no statement or response has been heard from Muhyiddin Yassin and any government cabinet minister regarding the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s order to allow a parliamentary session to be held during the emergency period.

Unlike when the Agong declared his consent to the previous implementation of the emergency, within a few hours Muhyiddin held a special live telecast directly announcing the details of the emergency order, while warning to act decisively to anyone who tries to threaten government efforts deal with Covid19 during the approved emergency period.

Why this time Muhyiddin is silent in a thousand languages ​​only?

Is the silence a sign that he does not agree with the Agong’s order to allow Parliament to convene during an emergency?

The same goes for the cabinet ministers who previously voiced their support for the emergency and the suspension of Parliament and considered those who disputed it as rebellious, where are all of them now?

Now, who is really rebellious?

In any case, the important thing behind the Agong’s order to allow Parliament to convene during this emergency is a clear indication of how much he cares about the country’s political stability.

The unstable politics of the country not only worries the people, but also gives them trouble because the unstable politics directly plunges the economic situation which will cause the search space to become increasingly cramped.

Worse, the people who are hungry their stomachs are like a time bomb that can cause an unprecedented eruption at any time.

One of the reasons for the political instability of the current PN government is because Muhyiddin’s legitimacy is always in doubt, apart from his failure and incompetence to manage the country better, agile and can give confidence to the people.

Therefore, the Agong’s order to allow Parliament to convene during the emergency period, apart from emphasizing his consent to the implementation of the previous emergency just to curb Covid19, without a doubt shows that the Agong wants to restore the country’s political stability.

Although Muhyiddin had previously informed that the GE will be held as soon as the Covid19 epidemic subsides, but as it has not been determined when it will completely subside, while the political situation continues to be chaotic and unstable before the GE can be held, this is where the Agong’s command is understood by all.

Relying on the possibility of the Covid19 epidemic continuing its duration, not only holding the GE is dangerous to the health of the people, but also being uncertain when the epidemic will subside, means political instability will also continue because the GE itself has no certainty when it can be held.

Thus, before political stability can be obtained after the people make a mandate choice in GE15, the Agong in this case seems to want stable politics to be embodied first through Parliament.

So that is probably the purpose of the Agong ordering Parliament to be allowed to sit.

Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister should not be seen as rebellious by just keeping quiet or pretending to be silent against the Agong’s command this time.

If before this Muhyiddin was always quick to uphold his love for any order of the Agong, this time not only is he an exception, but he should not hesitate to face the Istana Negara to determine the date of Parliament opening immediately.

When Parliament is opened, in accordance with Muhyiddin’s increasingly dubious legitimacy, the first thing that should be the agenda of the Speaker is to allow the majority of the Prime Minister’s votes to be tested first.

Without allowing legitimacy to be tested, whatever Muhyiddin says in Parliament will not be believed, in fact his speech, even praying about Covid19, is at the same level as a special message on a boring TV screen as if someone wants to vomit as soon as he sees stale rice, in in addition to the political turmoil in the country will last longer.

The General Concerns allowing Parliamentary sessions to be held which is meant to create political stability in the country, determining the legitimate position of the Prime Minister is key.

After the Prime Minister’s position after being tested, whether Muhyiddin remains or is overthrown and the new Prime Minister is determined later, political stability will automatically arise.

Look at the situation in Perak after Ahmad Faizal Azumu or Peja was overthrown through a motion of confidence in the state assembly, everything is now calm like water at times.

Quiet politics not only allows the head of government to govern better, but also pleases the people to find food, although not all lucky ones are able to rip off projects worth billions of ringgit.

More precisely or easily understood, with this order of the Agong, the intention to dissolve Parliament or hold a GE should be postponed first to give way to political stability created through Parliament which does not threaten the spread of Covid19 because it has been agreed that all MPs will be vaccinated soon.

After all, after a year that has seen too many failures and confusion, it does not mean that changing the government through the GE is not important at this time, but it is much more important to put a new Prime Minister who is more authoritative and has international relations to cheer the people before them down make a choice with open chest through the ballot box before the maturity period in 2023 to come.

TITAH AGONG BENAR PARLIMEN BERSIDANG BERMAKNA PRU SEGERA BUKAN LAGI KEUTAMAAN

Meskipun sudah dua hari berlalu, tapi belum terdengar lagi apa-apa kenyataan atau respon daripada Muhyiddin Yassin dan mana-mana menteri kabinet kerajaan berhubung titah Yang Di-Pertuan Agong membenarkan sidang Parlimen diadakan ketika tempoh darurat.

Berbeza ketika Agong mengisytiharkan perkenan baginda mengenai perlaksanaan darurat sebelum ini, tidak sampai berapa jam saja kemudiannya Muhyiddin terus mengadakan perutusan khas secara langsung menjunjung kasih untuk memperincikan tentang darurat yang dilaksanakan, sambil memberi amaran akan bertindak tegas kepada mana-mana pihak yang cuba menggugat usaha kerajaan menangani Covid19 dalam tempoh darurat yang diperkenankan itu.

Kenapa kali ini Muhyiddin diam seribu bahasa saja?

Adakah berdiam diri itu tanda beliau tidak setuju dengan titah Agong membenarkan Parlimen bersidang ketika darurat?

Begitu juga dengan menteri-menteri kabinet tebuk atap yang sebelum ini lantang bersuara menyokong darurat dan penggantungan Parlimen serta menganggap mereka yang mempertikaikannya sebagai derhaka, di mana semua mereka sekarang ini?

Sekarang, siapa sebenarnya yang derhaka?

Apa pun, perkara penting yang tersirat di sebalik titah Agong membenarkan Parlimen bersidang ketika darurat ininadalah petunjuk jelas betapa baginda amat mementingkan kestabilan politik negara.

Politik negara yang tidak stabil bukan saja meresahkan rakyat, malah memberi kesusahan kepada mereka kerana politik yang tidak stabil secara langsung menjunamkan situasi ekonomi yang akan menyebabkan ruang mencari makan semakin terhimpit jadinya.

Lebih buruk, rakyat yang lapar perutnya adalah umpama bom jangka yang boleh menyebabkan letusan tanpa amaran pada bila-bila masa.

Salah satu sebab ketidakstabilan politik kerajaan PN sekarang adalah kerana keabsahan Muhyiddin sentiasa diragui, selain kegagalan dan ketidakwibaannya mengurus negara dengan lebih baik, tangkas serta boleh memberi keyakinan kepada rakyat.

Untuk itu, titah Agong membenarkan Parlimen bersidang ketika tempoh darurat, selain menekankan perkenan baginda berkenaan perlaksanaan darurat sebelum ini hanya untuk membendung Covid19, tanpa keraguan menunjukkan Agong ingin mengembalikan semula kestabilan politik negara.

Walaupun Muhyiddin sebelum ini ada memaklumkan bahawa PRU akan diadakan sebaik wabak Covid19 reda, namun oleh kerana belum dipastikan bila ia sepenuhnya akan reda, sedangkan keadaan politik terus kacau dan tidak stabil sebelum PRU boleh diadakan, di sinilah pentingnya titah Agong ini difahami semua.

Bersandar kemungkinan wabak Covid19 terus berpanjangan tempohnya, bukan saja mengadakan PRU adalah merbahaya kepada kesihatan rakyat, malah dengan tidak dapat dipastikan bila wabak akan reda, bermakna ketidakstabilan politik juga akan terus berlanjutan lantaran PRU sendiri tiada kepastikan bila boleh diadakan.

Dengan yang demikian, sebelum kestabilan politik boleh diperolehi selepas rakyat membuat pilihan mandat dalam PRU15, Agong dalam hal ini ternampak mahukan politik yang stabil dijelmakan terlebih dahulu melalui Parlimen.

Maka itulah barangkali maksud Agong menitahkan agar Parlimen dibenarkan bersidang.

Muhyiddin selaku Perdana Menteri tidak harus dilihat derhaka dengan hanya berdiam diri atau buat-buat bisu terhadap titah Agong kali ini.

Jika sebelum ini Muhyiddin selalu pantas menjunjung kasih atas sebarang titah Agong, kali ini bukan saja tidak terkecuali, malah beliau sepatutnya tidak berlengah lagi menghadap ke Istana Negara bagi menentukan tarikh Parlimen dibuka dengan segera.

Apabila Parlimen dibuka, sesuai dengan keabsahan Muhyiddin yang semakin diragui, perkara pertama yang harus dijadikan agenda oleh Speaker ialah membenarkan majoriti undi Perdana Menteri diuji terlebih dahulu.

Tanpa membenarkan keabsahan diuji, apa pun cakap Muhyiddin dalam Parlimen tidak akan dipercayai, malah ucapannya, walau berdoa mengenai Covid19 sekali pun, ia sama saja tarafnya dengan ucapan perutusan khas di kaca TV yang membosankan seumpama seseorang nak termuntah sebaik terpandang nasi yang sudah basi, di samping kecelaruan politik dalam negara akan berpanjangan lagi.

Keprihatinan Agong membenarkan sidang Parlimen diadakan yang bermaksud untuk mewujudkan kestabilan politik negara, menentukan kedudukan Perdana Menteri yang sah adalah kunci utamanya.

Selepas kedudukan Perdana Menteri selepas diuji, sama ada Muhyiddin kekal lagi atau dijatuhkan dan Perdana Menteri baru ditentukan kemudiannya, kestabilan politik secara autimatik akan menjelma.

Lihat keadaan di Perak setelah Ahmad Faizal Azumu atau Peja ditumbangkan melalui usul undi percaya di DUN negeri, segala-galanya kini sudah jadi tenang bak air di kali.

Politik yang tenang bukan saja membolehkan ketua kerajaan mentadbir dengan lebih baik, bahkan menyenangkan hati rakyat untuk cari makan, meski bukan semua bertuah mampu merobek projek bernilai bilion-bilion ringgit.

Lebih tepat atau mudah difahami, dengan titah Agong ini, hasrat membubarkan Parlimen atau mengadakan PRU hendaklah ditangguhkan dahulu bagi memberi laluan kestabilan politik diwujudkan melalui Parlimen yang tidak memberi ancaman merebaknya Covid19 lantaran telah dipersetujui semua Ahli Parlimen akan disuntik vaksin tidak lama lagi.

Lagi pun, setelah setahun berlalu yang menampakkan terlalu banyak kegagalan dan kecelaruan, bukan bermakna ketika ini menukar kerajaan melalui PRU tidak penting, tetapi jauh lebih penting didahulukan adalah meletakkan seorang Perdana Menteri baru yang lebih berwibawa dan punya hubungan antarabangsa bagi memberi keceriaan kepada rakyat sebelum mereka turun membuat pilihan dengan lapang dada melalui peti undi sebelum tempoh matang pada 2023 akan datang.

