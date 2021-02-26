SLOW DEATH – SO WHAT! ‘DISHONES BACKSTABBER’ BERSATU TELLS UMNO – YOU NEED US!

Armada info chief: Umno can’t claim to be sole party for Malays, needs strong pact with Bersatu, PAS

PETALING JAYA — A Youth wing leader from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia yesterday said that Umno cannot continuously claim to be the supreme Malay-dominated party, as there are now several other similar parties with its own strengths.

Speaking to the Malay Mail yesterday, the Armada wing information chief Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir said that the country would “see a new ray of light” if Umno bands together with Bersatu and PAS to form a strong pact, instead of being on its own.

“Unity among parties linked to Perikatan Nasional (PN) will definitely strengthen ties between PAS and Bersatu and likewise with Barisan Nasional (BN), led by Umno itself,” he said.

He sat together with Malay Mail after a courtesy visit following an uproar over a report, originally from Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, where his wing chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal was quoted saying that Umno’s time as a political powerhouse is over.

Ashraf explained that Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was stressing on the need for unity among the three mentioned parties, in order to solidify support from the Malay voters.

“So we hope that PN and BN can determine an aim. The core party is also important. To me, on this core party, I speak in the same tone as what was said by Wan Ahmad Fayhshal, because of the political dynamic now.

“Truly, looking at the three parties that are Umno, PAS and Bersatu, these can be accepted as main parties, spearheading the movement under PN and BN,” Ashraf said.

“However, it is not fair for us to show that we are the main one, as this would seem as if we are disregarding the other component parties, as in PN we have PBS, STAR and others. They too play such a huge role which we may not be able to achieve, in their respective areas,” Ashraf added, using the acronyms to refer to the Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.

He added that Wan Ahmad Fayhsal had touched on this new political dynamic, where Umno cannot say that it is the sole core party for the Malays as the landscape has changed a great deal since the 14th general election.

While Bersatu had been part of the Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact previously during the 14th general election, it then split before forming a new alliance with former political rivals Umno and PAS to form the PN government last year.

He said that this shift also means that voter behavior will not be easy to read, as it is not as straightforward as it was before, and therefore cannot be predicted.

Ashraf concurred that while Umno is an influential political party, so are the others who are equally influential to the communities which they lead.

“Just that when we talk about the dynamic; the core party in the context of the Malay community, that is among Umno, Bersatu and also PAS, if we can be combined or amalgamated into one strong force, then our unity and honesty in our fight to change the landscape of the Malay community itself based on a political role would definitely lead to stability in the nation,” he said.

He added that the “national integration” involving other political parties of all races in PN can also take place, opening a “new chapter that is much brighter for Malaysia.”

In the Utusan report, Wan Ahmad Fayshal was also quoted saying that Bersatu is still hoping that Umno would be willing to be a part of PN to avoid three-cornered contests in the coming 15th general election.

This comes as it was previously reported that Umno will not work with Bersatu in the coming general election.

Puad Zarkashi: Slow death awaits Umno if it stays with ‘dishonest’, back-stabber Perikatan

KUALA LUMPUR — It is only a matter of time before Umno officially leaves Perikatan Nasional (PN), a party leader asserted, accusing its coalition partner of political dishonesty and betrayal such as during the Sabah state elections last September.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi told The Malaysian Insight that the decision to quit PN has been made by the majority of the party members, and indicated it was pending the annual general meeting — now scheduled to March 27-28 — to be made official.

“It is an open secret that Umno will leave PN when 118 out of 147 divisions have already decided.

“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should understand that the decision has already been made. It is just not official yet,” Puad was quoted saying.

He intimated that the Umno assembly next month will discuss the party’s future political partnership in preparation for GE15.

According to Puad, Umno grassroots members were unhappy that the PN-appointed village chiefs refused to cooperate with their local leaders.

He also intimated that Umno members were still upset at being allegedly played out by its PN coalition partners in the Sabah election, when Bersatu and several other local parties used independent candidates as proxies to contest against Umno’s candidates.

“We went in with good intentions after it was decided which seats each party would contest. But after the seat negotiations, they sponsored independent candidates and caused Umno to lose seats.

“This is a bitter experience that we will not allow to happen again. We want honest political partners, not those who would stab us in the back,” Puad was quoted saying.

In the Sabah elections, BN lost eight seats to its partners in the 17 seats it clashed in. Umno contested a total of 31 seats.

In the end, BN won 14 seats, compared to PN’s 17.

Puad also accused Bersatu president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of making decisions without regard for Umno’s hierarchy. He gave as examples the selection of Umno MPs into the Muhyiddin Cabinet, the cancellation of the KL-Singapore high speed rail project and the request for the state of Emergency.

Puad also dismissed claims that Umno would be causing disunity among Malays by quitting PN.

“There is no point talking about Malay unity when you stabbed us in Sabah.

“This is just political rhetoric. If Bersatu is sincere about Malay unity, why did it partner Pakatan Harapan to cause Umno to lose power? There is no Malay unity if the parties are bent on undermining each other,” he told the news portal.

Puad said Umno would continue its cooperation with PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and other Sabah parties after it officially ditches Bersatu.

He admitted there was opposition among some Umno supreme council on whether to cut ties with Bersatu for GE15 and named his party colleague and Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa as chief among the objectors.

Puad said that Annuar’s contention that Umno would “die” without Bersatu “did not make sense.”

“Umno did not disappear after it was declared illegal in 1988, and it did not ‘die’ after losing GE14.

“Just like PAS, Umno is a party that is rooted with members on the ground, but Umno is bound to die a slow death if it continues to be with PN, which is politically dishonest and would stab it in the back,” said Puad.

He said that Annuar had to go with the majority after more than half of the party’s 191 divisions wanted to break off ties with Bersatu.

MALAY MAIL

.