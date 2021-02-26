BOMBSHELL – UMNO UNLIKELY TO OUST MUHYIDDIN AT PARLIAMENT? UMNO WARLORDS INTENSIFY ‘HEROIC’ RHETORIC ABOUT QUITTING PN BUT ONLY MENTION ‘AT GE15’ – PAVING THE WAY FOR ‘COURT CLUSTER’ TO FURTHER PUT THE SQUEEZE ON AN ‘ALREADY AS GOOD AS DEAD’ MUHYIDDIN
IT is very clear that Umno will leave Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the next election as the writing is on the wall, said Umno Supreme Council member Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi.
“It is an open secret that Umno will leave PN when 118 out of 147 divisions have already decided.
“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should understand that the decision has already been made. It is just not official yet,” he told The Malaysian Insight.
Puad said the Umno supreme council had decided to leave the final decision to the Umno General Assembly as there are 118 resolutions on the issue of whether to stick with PN in the 15th general election.
However, he also said Umno would not necessarily go it alone in GE15 after ditching Bersatu.
He said that a lot of party members are confused and believed that Umno will lose if it does not work with Bersatu in PN.
“Just because we reject Bersatu, it does not mean that we will contest by ourselves. We cannot be rigid at this moment and we can co-operate with other parties.
“Umno can still work with PAS or GPS and other parties in Sabah.”
Umno ministerial cluster
However, the former Batu Pahat MP admitted there was opposition among the supreme council on whether to cut ties with Bersatu in GE15.
“This comes from the those who have ministerial and other positions. They ask if Umno can win if it goes solo, but I don’t think Umno should underestimate itself as anything can happen in GE15,” said the Johor leader.
Federal Territories Minister and former Umno general secretary Annuar Musa is among those who have openly questioned Umno’s plan to ditch Bersatu.
After he was removed from his position as Barisan Nasional secretary-general, Annuar alleged that party president Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was conspiring with Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim and DAP to bring down the “Malay-Muslim” government.
“Yes, Annuar is among those who do not want Umno to break ties with PN, but we understand his reasons as he is in the cabinet,” said Puad with a smile, adding that Annuar’s contention that Umno would “die” did not make sense.
“Umno did not disappear after it was declared illegal in 1988, and it did not ‘die’ after losing GE14.
“Just like PAS, Umno is a party that is rooted with members on the ground, but Umno is bound to die a slow death if it continues to be with PN, which is politically dishonest and would stab it in the back,” said Puad.
“Annuar has to accept that in a democracy, he will have to accept the majority decision,” he said, adding that more than half of the party’s 191 divisions want to break off ties with Bersatu.
Moving forward, Puad said the party will follow the decisions made in Selangor and Perak that they will contest all the seats it won, including those where the candidates had defected to Bersatu.
“We may avoid clashing with PAS but we learnt from Sabah, the strategy of avoiding multiple cornered fights may not happen.
“Umno tried to avoid clashes with its allies in Sabah but these people sponsored independents to disrupt our seats and caused our candidates to lose,” said Puad.
Umno won’t forget Bersatu ‘backstab’ in Sabah, says Puad
ONCE-bitten Umno will not allow itself to be betrayed by Bersatu again after it was played out by the prime minister’s party at the Sabah elections last year, said Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi.
“We want honest political partners, not those who would stab us in the back,” the Umno Supreme Council member told The Malaysian Insight.
“So there is no basis to accuse Umno of breaking up Malay unity, more so when Bersatu has stabbed Umno in the back.
“Once bitten, twice shy.”
“The key reason for us wanting to leave is because there is no political integrity (in Bersatu).
“When there is no honesty, there is no consensus and they tend to make decisions without consulting us,” said the former Batu Pahat MP.
He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Bersatu president, had selected the Umno MPs to his cabinet without consulting the party or regard for its hierarchy.
“And while they had announced the setting up of the Perikatan Nasional presidential council, they went on to cancel the high-speed rail project on their own.
“Muhyiddin did not even talk to the other party presidents before proposing to the king his plan to declare a state of emergency. That is not an honest way of dealing with your partners.”
No Malay unity
Puad said Umno members were also disappointed by the treatment they received in Sabah during the state polls last September.
“We went in with good intentions after it was decided which seats each party would contest. But after the seat negotiations (were concluded), they sponsored independent candidates (who stood against Umno) and caused Umno to lose seats.
“This is a bitter experience that we will not allow to happen again.”
Puad said it is clear Umno will be better off going into the next general election on its own.
The former Special Affairs Unit chief brushed aside the claims that Umno will destroy Malay unity by quitting Perikatan Nasional.
“There is no point talking about Malay unity when you stabbed us in Sabah.
“This (Malay unity) is just political rhetoric. If Bersatu is sincere about Malay unity, why did it partner Pakatan Harapan to cause Umno to lose power? There is no Malay unity if the parties are bent on undermining each other.”
In the Sabah elections, BN lost eight seats directly to PN and its allies.
On top of that, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), a member of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which is allied to PN, wrecked BN’s chances at least a dozen seats by creating multi-cornered fights that split the vote.
BN also suffered multi-cornered tussles against STAR for three seats, independents (three) and Parti Cinta Sabah (one).
These ensured BN ended the polls with just 14 seats, compared to PN’s 27 – 17 with GRS, seven PBS and three with friendly independents.
