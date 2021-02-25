HOW FAIR IS THIS? UP TO RM10,000 FINE FOR FLOUTING MCO FROM MARCH 11 – EVEN AS MINISTERS, FRIENDLY POLITICIANS GET OFF LIGHTLY!

Up to RM10,000 fine for flouting MCO from March 11

IT will be a fine of up to RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for companies for breaching the movement-control order (MCO) regulations under the emergency ordinance.

The Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, which was published in the Federal Gazette website today, comes into effect on March 11.

The current compound amount for anyone breaching the MCO is RM1,000.

The new rules also stated that any person who breaches the law for “which no penalty is expressly provided” can face a fine of up to RM100,000 or a jail sentence up to seven years.

It also said that any authorised person – not just health inspectors as at present – may instruct Covid-19 patients or their close contacts to wear any tracing device, such as a wristband provided to them.

Anyone who tampers with the device is deemed to be committing a criminal offence.

Likewise, the new rules also provide punishment for companies that breach the MCO by allowing the company’s representative to be charged in court.

The new ordinance is in place following the declaration of an emergency on January 11 following grave threats to the security, economic life and public order arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. -MALAY MAIL

New emergency laws which come into effect from March 11 state individuals breaking movement-control order rules can be fined up to RM10,000. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Najjua Zulkefli, February 25, 2021.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL

