HAS MUHYIDDIN ‘BOUGHT ENOUGH TIME TO GET ENOUGH UMNO MPs TO BACK HIS PN GOVT’? AGONG UNLIKELY TO ISSUE DECREE FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE IF HE KNEW IT WOULD LEAD TO MORE COVID-19 INFECTIONS & DEATHS, CLAIMS REPORT

GE15 should not be too immediate

As you all should know by now, Yang DiPertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah had yesterday decreed that the parliament could be reconvened despite the ongoing state of Emergency.

I believe the Agong, being the good king that he is, wanted the country to continue being a democracy.

Thank you, Tuanku.

Well, surely now the opposition people led by Anwar will once again go after Muhyiddin with their no-confidence motions in parliament.

Oh, they must be so itchy for that now.

And of course by right, if that happened, Muhyiddin will dissolve the parliament paving the way for GE15.

Never mind that the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging with thousands of new cases being recorded everyday.

However, I have a feeling that this will not happen. At least not immediately.

This is because, I believe Muhyiddin now have the number in parliament.

He is likely to have bought enough time to get enough Umno MPs to back his Perikatan government.

For the sake of the country, those Umno leaders would say later.

After all, Umno had even before the declaration of state of Emergency stated that it would only push for GE15 if the pandemic has been placed under control.

Anyway, I don’t believe the Agong would have issued the decree to let parliament reconvene if he knew it would lead to more Covid-19 infections and deaths.

He must have somehow knew that GE15 will not immediately be held amidst the pandemic despite him allowing the parliament to meet again.

I’m actually fine with that and in fact hopes that was indeed the case.

I’m not that crazy to have the GE15 as long as the Covid-19 crisis is still not showing signs of easing.

All I want for now is for our democracy to be restored.

Meanwhile, I noticed that some failed Umno leaders are trying hard to make a comeback.

These are the people who screwed up and finally lost their position in GE14.

They tried to project an image of being an Umno hero by bashing the Perikatan government, knowing well that the party grassroots are unhappy about being bullied by Pribumi Bersatu.

This is one of them today,

This Aziz Kaprawi lost his Seri Gading parliamentary seat in Johor during GE 14 despite the constituency being at that time an Umno fortress in the Johor Malay heartland.

That’s how screwed up he was.

Well, I guess he wanted to have another go at it.

Then there was the former Johor MB and state Umno chief Khaled Nordin who lost the entire state and on top of that the parliamentary and state seats that he contested.

He has been making all sorts of anti-Perikatan statements of late in his capicity as Umno vice-president, a position stupidly given to him in the aftermath of GE14.

I guess Umno people were so dazed and confused by the disaster at that time that they forgot Khaled’s “achievements” in that general election.

I highlighted his recent nonsense in my previous posts.

Also making all kind of heroic statements against Muhyiddin was another failed Johor Umno guy by the name of Puad Zarkashi.

Not unlike Khaled, I was also not sure how the Umno people had became so blurred that they elected him as a member of the party’s supreme council after GE14.

He is probably hoping to once again contest the Batu Pahat parliamentary seat which he lost back in GE13. Yup, that’s even before Umno and BN drove themselves into the longkang in GE14.

Well, I don’t really mind that. Will enjoy a good laugh when he lose again.

Hopefully though, Umno people are a bit wiser now.

There were others like these clowns, but I’m only going to mention them as they are from Johor, which I’m most familiar with.

Anyway, as I mentioned above, I think there’s quite a while more before GE15.

At least until the Covid-19 numbers drop significantly.

That should be at least until the end of the year.

So, the focus should still be on fighting the pandemic and reviving the economy.

Hopefully the vaccination process , which started today will go smoothly and with that normalcy will return.

-http://lifeofaannie.blogspot.com/

