CREDIBLE OR NOT, NEW COVID-19 CASES TAKE A BIG DIP – 1,924 INFECTIONS REPORTED AMID PUBLIC DISCONTENT OVER MUHYIDDIN’S PANDEMIC ‘MISMANAGEMENT’

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 1,924 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The last time Malaysia’s daily cases dipped below 2,000 was on Jan 4 with 1,741 infections.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 3,752 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 263,761.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 293,698.

There are 28,837 active cases, with 205 patients being treated in intensive care and 91 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the 12 deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,100.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.