JUST 3 MORE DAYS TO SCHOOL REOPENING, ONLY ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI REALIZES TOUGH FOR PARENTS TO GET POLICE PERMISSION TO CROSS INTER-DISTRICT, INTER-STATE LINES TO SEND THEIR KIDS TO SCHOOL! NOW SCHOOL LETTER ENOUGH FOR PARENTS TO CROSS BORDER, SAYS MINISTER

Minister: Police permission no longer needed for parents travelling inter-district, inter-state to send kids to school

KUALA LUMPUR — Parents who travel across districts and states to send their children to school no longer need police permission to do so, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Instead, parents need only show a letter from the school that their children attend at police roadblocks and they will be able to proceed to their intended destination, said Ismail Sabri.

“Parents no longer need police permission to travel across districts or states to send their children to school. They just need to present a letter from the school at police roadblocks,’’ he said during his press briefing today.

Ismail Sabri said this is to help parents as they prepare for the start of the new school term, which is due March 1 for primary schools and April 1 for secondary schools. – MALAY MAIL

School letter enough for parents to cross border

PETALING JAYA: Parents sending their children to school do not need police permits and need only show letters issued by schools if they are stopped at roadblocks, senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. He said parents needing to cross district or state borders to send their children to boarding schools for example, did not need police permission. Previously, the government announced that individuals who needed to travel inter-district or interstate needed to apply for permission at police stations. He added that he had already discussed the matter with the police. “I expect no issues at roadblocks when parents send their children to schools,” he said. Meanwhile, he also said the government would allow meeting, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE) activities in movement control order areas with 25% capacity or a maximum of 250 people, whichever fewer, beginning March 5. “After getting views by all technical committee members and the health ministry, we agree to allow MICE activities including face-to-face meetings,” he told a press conference today. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.