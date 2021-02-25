JUST 3 MORE DAYS TO SCHOOL REOPENING, ONLY ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI REALIZES TOUGH FOR PARENTS TO GET POLICE PERMISSION TO CROSS INTER-DISTRICT, INTER-STATE LINES TO SEND THEIR KIDS TO SCHOOL! NOW SCHOOL LETTER ENOUGH FOR PARENTS TO CROSS BORDER, SAYS MINISTER

PETALING JAYA: Parents sending their children to school do not need police permits and need only show letters issued by schools if they are stopped at roadblocks, senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.
He said parents needing to cross district or state borders to send their children to boarding schools for example, did not need police permission.
Previously, the government announced that individuals who needed to travel inter-district or interstate needed to apply for permission at police stations.
He added that he had already discussed the matter with the police.
“I expect no issues at roadblocks when parents send their children to schools,” he said.
Meanwhile, he also said the government would allow meeting, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE) activities in movement control order areas with 25% capacity or a maximum of 250 people, whichever fewer, beginning March 5.
“After getting views by all technical committee members and the health ministry, we agree to allow MICE activities including face-to-face meetings,” he told a press conference today. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
