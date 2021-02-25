SO SHY FOR MUHYIDDIN! MAHATHIR HAS TO LEAD CALL TO AGONG TO SET A DATE FOR PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN PRETENDS NOT HEAR KING’S DECREE

PEJUANG has called for parliament to convene soonest possible, and not just for a day either.

The party helmed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad welcomed the king’s assertion that parliament should continue to function amid a state of emergency, urging him to set a date for a sitting instead of waiting on the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin does not have any excuse not to allow parliament to sit as scheduled,” Pejuang said in a statement today

“We are also of the view that the Agong need not get the advice of the prime minister to call for the sitting as the power to do so resides with the king during an emergency.”

As the legitimacy of Muhyiddin’s government is in question, it is not fitting that he should advise the king on the matter, it said.

“We had raised this issue previously when the prime minister advised the king on declaring an emergency.”

“We hope this sitting can be done as per schedule and not shortened to last just for a day as was done on May 18 last year.

“This is important as there are numerous issues that need to be discussed, including the prime minister’s legitimacy, the state of economy, Covid-19 pandemic and the haphazard administration.”

The statement was signed by Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir, who is the Langkawi MP, party president Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Senator Marzuki Yahya, Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Shahruddin Md Salleh(Sri Gading).

Istana Negara issued a statement yesterday saying Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah had decided that parliament can meet during a state of emergency.

The king reached the decision after meeting with Dewan Negara Speaker Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

The statement comes 45 days after the Agong acquiesced to the government’s request to declare a state of emergency until August 1 as a coronavirus containment measure

The opposition has accused Muhyiddin of resorting to emergency rule to stay in power after his Perikatan Nasional government lost the majority in parliament.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.