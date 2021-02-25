AZMIN TRIES TO SWAGGER – EVEN THOUGH EVERYONE KNOWS HE’S HOLDING AN ‘ALREADY LOST’ HAND – MUHYIDDIN’S NO.2 FIRES OFF WARNING THAT PN TO SOON ‘FORM ELECTION CAMPAIGN MACHINERY TO PREPARE FOR GE15’ – A DAY AFTER AGONG DECREES PARLIAMENT CAN RECONVENE DESPITE EMERGENCY

Azmin chairs Perikatan election meeting in Putrajaya, moots campaigning machinery at state level

KUALA LUMPUR— Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced that the coalition will soon form election campaign machinery at the state level to prepare for the next general election.

He chaired a meeting in Putrajaya over the coalition’s election campaigning last night, saying today that component parties had agreed to do so to adhere to the principles of diversity and harmony.

“The meeting set out to strengthen intact cooperation through electoral work to generate the support of the people.

The election structure at the state level will soon be formed by displaying the image of the Perikatan Nasional which embraces the principles of Malaysian diversity and harmony,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Azmin also published photos of the meeting, held together with election directors from PN component parties such as PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan, while some of the leaders joining the meeting virtually as well.

Putrajaya is currently under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Azmin, who joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia last year, was appointed PN’s election director in November to lead the coalition’s preparations for the 15th general election.

On January 12, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides after receiving an audience with prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The state of emergency effectively postponed all elections as well as Parliamentary and state assembly sitting.

However, yesterday, the Agong decreed that Parliament could reconvene even during the Emergency period, upon the advice of the prime minister.

MALAY MAIL

