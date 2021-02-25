MUHYIDDIN DIDN’T GET VACCINE – BUT WAS INJECTED WITH ‘SOMETHING ELSE’? CONSPIRACY THEORIES ABOUND OVER COUP PM’S JAB – BUT MOH RUBBISHES THE RUMORS AMID TALK OF ‘MIND CONTROL CHIPS’ INSIDE THE SERUM

Less than a day after Muhyiddin Yassin received his first Covid-19 vaccine injection, conspiracy theorists swung into action by claiming the prime minister was given something else.

This is after they pointed out that the needle used to draw from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vial had a blue hub while the needle used to inject the prime minister had an orange hub.

The Health Ministry explained that using the same needle used to draw from the vaccine vial, which is a larger one, for injection would entail a painful experience.

“The different colour needles mean different bore sizes.

“The (blue) needle used to aspirate from the vial is bigger in size to ensure smooth extraction.

“The smaller bore size needle (red or orange) for inoculation ensures less pain and bruise,” it said in a media statement, adding that using different needles also prevents cross-contamination between patients.

The ministry assured that changing needles did not affect the vaccine inside the syringe.

“The vaccine drawn from the vial and given to the patient is unchanged,” it said.

During Muhyiddin’s injection, nurse matron Lina Ibrahim was seen drawing the vaccine from a vial into a syringe using a needle with a blue hub.

She then changed the needle to one with an orange hub before injecting it into Muhyiddin’s left upper arm.

Previously, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin also had to debunk conspiracy theorists claiming that the vaccines contained mind-control microchips or were a plot by the secret society Illuminati to set up a “new world order”.

Aside from Muhyiddin, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and four ministry personnel – Dr Tan Yee Ling, Sheilla Mellissa Sikin, Khairul Asraf Mohd Yasin, and Clement Marai Francis – were also given their first vaccine jabs.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine comes in two doses, with the jabs to be given 21 days apart.

The first phase of the government’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme began yesterday. It aims to inoculate 500,000 medical and non-medical frontliners.

Vaccinations are offered free of charge to all who register for them, regardless of citizenship status.

Registrations can be done through the MySejahtera mobile phone application. MKINI

Police will take action against fake news on Covid-19 vaccination

POLICE have said they plan to take action against anyone spreading fake news about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The police will open investigation papers if there are reports lodged regarding this issue,” said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today, specifically referring to anyone discouraging people from taking the vaccine. “Cases can be investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said. Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code refers to statements that lead to public alarm and distress while Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 refers to improper use of network facilities or network service. “As of now no such reports have been made,” he said in a statement. The police advise you to not make any statements that could confuse and cause unrest, he added. Malaysia kick started its national immunisation programme yesterday with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving the first jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The first phase of the vaccination involving 500,000 front-line medical staff is underway. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.