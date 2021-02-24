MUHYIDDIN’S GRAND FINALE LOOMS – HIS BERSATU RUSHES OUT TO ATTACK ‘STUBBORN’ UMNO FOR REFUSING TO WORK WITH PN -‘IT IS CLEAR IF THE 3 PARTIES ARE NOT STANDING TOGETHER, THE GOAL OF FORMING A GOVT CANNOT BE MET’
Umno’s time is over, says Bersatu Youth chief
KUALA LUMPUR — The era where Umno used to be a force to be reckoned with is over, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth wing chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said.
He was reported saying in Utusan Malaysia that Umno now has to accept that it is no longer a powerful force in the country’s political landscape.
“The political situation now requires all parties to work together in order to ensure respective political agenda can be achieved.
“If we don’t work together, there is a possibility that we will all be at a disadvantage and lose out later,” he reportedly said in a site visit to a sports facility in Shah Alam yesterday.
This comes as the daily previously reported that Umno will not work with Bersatu in the coming general election.
According to the daily’s source, this decision was made during the Umno Supreme Council meeting held at Janda Baik, Pahang last week.
“Umno’s stubbornness in not wanting to work under PN will only cost the party, including causing Bersatu and PAS to lose in the coming general election.
“It is clear that if the three parties are not standing together, the goal to form a government cannot be met,” he added.
MALAY MAIL
.