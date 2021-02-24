SURELY THE LIVES OF THE CHILDREN OF MALAYSIA ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN MUHYIDDIN’S: AS COUP PM GETS READY TO RECEIVE HIS SHOT TODAY, EX-DEPUTY EDUCATION MINISTER NIE CHING WANTS ALL TEACHERS TO BE VACCINATED DURING FIRST PHASE – WITH SCHOOLS SET TO REOPEN NEXT WEEK

Call to vaccinate all teachers in first phase

TEACHERS in other government education institutions and private schools should also receive the Covid-19 vaccine first as they and their students are exposed to the risk of virus transmission, said former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching.

Currently, the government is mulling giving the vaccine to public school teachers in the first phase of the national immunisation programme but the more than 30,000 teachers from private institutions and other government agencies should also be prioritised, said the Kulai MP.

“While I am happy for the teachers in government schools getting priority, those in Genius institutions, other government agencies and private education sectors should not be neglected as they and their students could be exposed to the same level of risks.

“Other than teachers in government schools under the Education Ministry, will teachers in the high-risk category and who have co-morbidities who teach in institutions managed by other government agencies (such as Genius institution, religious schools, Mara junior colleges, royal military colleges) and those in private (such as private schools, international schools, religious schools, Chinese independent schools, correspondence school, expatriate schools) be included in the first phase of immunisation programme?” asked the DAP lawmaker.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said recently his ministry will talk to the education authorities about putting teachers at the head of the queue for Covid-19 immunisation.

Khairy, the coordinating minister for the national vaccination campaign, said the matter will be discussed at the next cabinet meeting.

Teo hopes the rest of the teachers will be prioritised once the frontline health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated.

“This is a critical step towards creating an environment that is safe for children and provides stability in the education ecosystem.”

Physical classes will resume in March for primary schoolchildren and in April for secondary schools.

Teo said the more than 55,000 teachers serving in government schools who belong to the high-risk category and have co-morbidities should receive their vaccine shots five days before the reopening of schools.

“The vaccine takes three to five days after the first dose to be effective and schools are opening soon. Will these 55,539 teachers be vaccinated at least five days before they are allowed to return to schools?”

The Covid-19 immunisation programme begins today after the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Sunday.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be among the first to receive the vaccine. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Muhyiddin to be inoculated today

THE National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme officially began today with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin being the first individual in the country to receive the vaccine around 3pm.

The implementation of the three-phase programme, which started two days earlier than originally scheduled on February 26, will see more than 500,000 front-liners receive the vaccine during the first phase that will last until April.

Apart from Muhyiddin, also scheduled to receive the vaccine today are the Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and four other staff from the Ministry of Health. They will receive the vaccine at the Presint 11 Health Clinic, Putrajaya, which is one of more than 500 vaccination centres (PPV) identified nationwide.

On Sunday, a total of 312,390 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine safely arrived in the country, with some being flown to Kuala Lumpur and Penang, while others were transported overland to Johor. The vaccine was brought in from Singapore, which is the hub for distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine to Asia Pacific countries.

To date, 571,802 front-line members have registered for the immunisation with 57.3% being medical and healthcare personnel, while the remaining 42.7% are members of the security sector, including the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, People’s Volunteer Corps, Prisons Department, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.

The second phase of the programme will run from April to August, involving senior citizens aged 60 and above as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity issues and persons with disabilities, while the third phase is scheduled from May this year to February 2022 for all those aged 18 and above not vaccinated before.

The programme aims to provide immunisation against the Covid-19 infection to about 80% of the country’s population, both locals and foreigners.

Malaysia has obtained 66.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax facility, from five manufacturers. The vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, CanSinoBIO and Sputnik V.

Since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country on January 25 last year, a total of 288,229 people have been infected with the virus as of yesterday, with 1,076 deaths recorded for the same period. – Bernama

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA

.