STILL VERY HIGH – NEW COVID CASES HIT 2,468 – EVEN AS KIDS PREPARE TO RETURN TO PHYSICAL SCHOOL NEXT WEEK

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 2,468 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 4,055 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 256,678.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 288,229.

There are 30,475 active cases, with 196 patients being treated in intensive care and 92 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the 14 deaths take the number of fatalities to 1,076.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

