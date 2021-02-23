CLIMATE OF FEAR – DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN RESORTING TO THE TACTICS OF INTIMIDATION – AS EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES, FROM COVID-19 TO THE ECONOMY, TURNS INTO DISASTER! NOW GUAN ENG SUMMONED BY COPS OVER COMMENTS ON ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’

GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has been summoned by the police at Bukit Aman over a Pakatan Harapan statement on the emergency declaration last month.

Lawyer RSN Rayer said the investigation centres around a statement made by Lim, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu. Rayer said Lim would give his full cooperation to police over the investigation.

The Pakatan Harapan presidential council statement dated Jan 21 touched on the emergency proclamation by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Jan 12.

The statement went on to list why the emergency was not necessary when existing public health laws were enough to curtail the Covid-19 spread and the need to have Parliament sessions running.

“We are of the opinion that Muhyiddin’s emergency proclamation at a time where he has lost the support of MPs, including Machang and Padang Rengas, goes to show that this move can’t be accepted by all means. Do not hide behind Covid-19 and burden the people by declaring emergency just to save oneself,” an excerpt of the statement read.

Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz had announced earlier that they had withdrawn support for the Perikatan Nasional government.

Recently, two other DAP legislators – Charles Santiago and Abdul Aziz Bari – have also been called up for questioning by police over two separate matters. Aziz was called in for his remarks on the emergency while Santiago is being probed over his remarks on the Federal Court’s decision against Malaysiakini.

