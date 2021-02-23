UMNO TO HOLD LONG-AWAITED AGM ON MARCH 27-28 – EVEN AS CONFERENCE OF RULERS POSTPONES MEETING DUE TO MCO

Umno will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on March 27 and 28 in both a physical location and online.

The meeting was initially scheduled to be held last December but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, its secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said Umno will celebrate its 75th anniversary in a hybrid format.

“The 2020 AGM will be a combination of a face-to-face meeting and virtual meeting.

“All movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO standard operating procedures will be followed,” he added.

The theme of the upcoming AGM will be “Umno’s diamond jubilee, contributions and struggles”.

Delegates will meet next month amidst inflamed relations with offshoot and Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally Bersatu.

It was previously reported that almost all 191 Umno divisions rejected cooperating with Bersatu in the 15th general election.

Party grassroots and the supreme council may have approved the motion, but it must now be endorsed at the AGM to be crystallised as a decision.

The party leadership is presently divided between members in favour of working with PN and those against it.

There are also motions calling for a snap election and for relations with Muafakat Nasional partner PAS to be strengthened.