UMNO TO HOLD LONG-AWAITED AGM ON MARCH 27-28 – EVEN AS CONFERENCE OF RULERS POSTPONES MEETING DUE TO MCO

Umno to hold AGM on March 27-28

Umno will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on March 27 and 28 in both a physical location and online.

The meeting was initially scheduled to be held last December but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, its secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said Umno will celebrate its 75th anniversary in a hybrid format.

“The 2020 AGM will be a combination of a face-to-face meeting and virtual meeting.

“All movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO standard operating procedures will be followed,” he added.

The theme of the upcoming AGM will be “Umno’s diamond jubilee, contributions and struggles”.

Delegates will meet next month amidst inflamed relations with offshoot and Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally Bersatu.

It was previously reported that almost all 191 Umno divisions rejected cooperating with Bersatu in the 15th general election.

Party grassroots and the supreme council may have approved the motion, but it must now be endorsed at the AGM to be crystallised as a decision.

The party leadership is presently divided between members in favour of working with PN and those against it.

There are also motions calling for a snap election and for relations with Muafakat Nasional partner PAS to be strengthened.

Conference of Rulers meeting postponed due to MCO

The Conference of Rulers meeting slated for tomorrow has been postponed.

An officer from the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal’s office confirmed with Malaysiakini that the postponement was due to the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

The officer said the 257th Conference of Rulers’ meeting has now been rescheduled to June 30 and July 1.

The two-day meeting was supposed to have taken place on Feb 24 and 25, according to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal website.

The MCO came in force on Jan 13. The country is also under a state of emergency with Parliament suspended.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after consulting his fellow rulers, had in October last year rejected Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s request for a state of emergency.

In January, he finally consented to another request by Muhyiddin and an emergency proclamation was made on Jan 11.

Muhyiddin said the emergency was necessary to combat the Covid-19 pandemic but critics accused him of trying to cling to power after losing his majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Parliament and elections were suspended following the emergency.

However, there are renewed calls to allow Parliament to convene amid various businesses being allowed to reopen despite the pandemic.

Muhyiddin had promised to hold elections when the pandemic is resolved.

