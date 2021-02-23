NAJIB OPENS THE DOOR TO MAHATHIR & EVEN ‘GENG MUHYIDDIN’ – BUT THEY MUST ACCEPT ME, ZAHID & ‘CLUSTER MAHKAMAH’ – NOT SET THEIR OWN TERMS

PETALING JAYA: Anyone including former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad can rejoin Umno, but it will not be on their own terms, says Barisan Nasional advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Anyone can apply to rejoin Umno. But people like me are very loyal to Umno, we never quit. Those who quit Umno, we can consider their return, but they cannot set their own terms.

“They must accept Umno’s policy because Umno does not belong to any individual, whether it is the party’s president or the former party president. Umno belongs to its three million members,” said the former premier during an interview with Astro Awani on Monday (Feb 22).

Recently, Dr Mahathir was quoted by Sinar Harian as saying that he still loves Umno, but said his return to Umno will be subject to his conditions.

“If Umno held on to its earlier struggles for the people, country and religion, I can return to Umno.

“But those ‘crooks’, I cannot cooperate with them,” said Dr Mahathir.

