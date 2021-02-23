PEOPLE’S PROTEST AGAINST MUHYIDDIN BEGINS – WANGSA MAJU VOTERS APPEAL TO AGONG TO APPOINT NEW PM, SHORTEN EMERGENCY RULE. REINSTATE PARLIAMENT – ‘CURRENT GOVT IS VERY WEAK & UNSTABLE, CABINET HAS FAILED TO FUNCTION… WE ARE FACING FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES & THE EMERGENCY IS NOT CURBING THE PANDEMIC’

Wangsa Maju voters have collected 146 appeal letters requesting that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong considers shor… tening the emergency period currently in force until August.

“Due to the suspension of Parliament, we have no platform, and the people have no choice but to submit an application to the king.

“Among the issues raised in the letter are the financial difficulties faced by the people of Wangsa Maju and concerns over the instability of the Perikatan Nasional government.

“We also appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to shorten the emergency time, which does not help curb the pandemic,” Wangsa Maju MP Tan Yee Kew said.

Tan stressed that the people need a stable government and a capable prime minister to get the support of the majority of Parliament to lead the country through this challenging time.

“The voters also think that the current government is very weak and unstable, and the cabinet has also failed to function.

“We are confident that the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has lost the support of the majority of Parliament,” she said in reference to Umno MPs Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Nazri Aziz and Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub withdrawing their support for Muhyiddin’s government.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has also reportedly rejected the offer of the post of deputy prime minister, and 189 out of the party’s 191 divisions called for the severance of ties with Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party.

“We request the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to use his wisdom and power of the Constitution to help the people and the country by appointing a prime minister who has the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat,” Tan said.

Kampung Padang Balang village head Rosden Md Yassin said that the people were suffering under the emergency.

“This emergency causes the income of the citizens to be affected. Our crops are not marketable. Wholesalers from Singapore do not want to buy lemongrass, pineapples and so on. Foreign investors closed their factories, and people are losing hope,” he said.

Rosden questioned why offices and supermarkets are allowed to operate, but Parliament cannot sit.

“Also, state representatives in the state where Covid-19 figures are not active. Why can’t they sit?

“We appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to shorten this emergency period so that the Members of Parliament and assemblypersons, whom we the people have chosen, can discuss issues in this time of crisis,” Rosden said.

The appeal letter represents village heads in Wangsa Maju and other residents, including former military veterans, hawkers and small traders, professionals, teachers, former government employees, surau and temple representatives and leaders of residents’ associations.

Tan said that they had contacted an Istana Negara representative who had initially agreed to receive the appeal letter today, but he had contacted her yesterday to postpone this.

Army veteran Md Mustafa Ghazanfar of the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Pahlawan Malaysia said that the voters would persevere with attempts to present the appeal letters to the King, even though this time it has not been permitted.

“The current administration is attempting to govern without any respect for the Constitution.

“The palace and royal rulers are the highest authority that we the people can appeal to for an intervention in this issue,” Mustafa said.

