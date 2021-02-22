LET’S HOLD PARLIAMENT SITTING IN A SCHOOL HALL – UMNO’S PUAD MOCKS MUHYIDDIN – ‘THE COVID-19 VIRUS ONLY ATTACKED PARLIAMENT’

CONGRATULATIONS on the success of MCO. If the MCO failed, how is it possible that the shopping complexes are fully open, let alone the MCO is still in effect until March 4, 2021.

Many people go shopping at Alamanda and IOI Putrajaya Mall. Like wanting to celebrate Eid.

The school will also open on March 1, three days earlier before the PKP ends.

Since the school hall can be used, I agree to hold a parliamentary session in the school hall.

The COVID-19 virus only attacked Parliament. Is there anything there.

DR. PUAD ZARKASHI

UMNO MT member

TAHNIAH di atas kejayaan PKP. Kalau PKP gagal mana mungkin shopping complex buka sepenuhnya apatah lagi PKP masih berkuat kuasa sehingga 4 Mac 2021.

Ramai sungguh orang pergi shopping di Alamanda dan Mall IOI Putrajaya. Macam nak sambut hari raya.

Sekolah pun akan buka pada 1 Mac iaitu tiga hari lebih awal sebelum PKP tamat.

Oleh kerana dewan sekolah boleh pakai, maka saya setuju sidang Parlimen buat di Dewan Sekolah.

Virus COVID-19 cuma serang Parlimen. Apa ada hal.

DR. PUAD ZARKASHI

Ahli MT UMNO

