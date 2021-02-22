WHAT AN INSULT TO MAHATHIR – BUT IT COULD ALSO APPLY TO MUHYIDDIN & GANG: KU NAN WANTS THOSE REJOINING UMNO TO GO FOR ‘SPECIAL CLASS OR WORKSHOP’

Ku Nan says those rejoining Umno have to enrol in ‘special class’

Former Umno leaders and members who wish to return to Umno have to join a special class to understand the party better, says Umno treasurer-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Tengku Adnan stressed that it’s important for them to understand and appreciate the party’s struggle.

“(If) they want to return to Umno, it’s simple. But it’s best to join a special class or workshop to understand the fundamentals behind the party’s inception,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

The Putrajaya MP added that it’s unfair for any former party members to simply make a U-turn and that Umno has to be stern on former party members who are hypocrites.

On Feb 17, former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he still cares for Umno.

“Yes, I still care for Umno. I was the party president for 22 years,” he said recently.

However, Mahathir, who is now the Pejuang advisor, put up conditions to anyone who wants him to return to Umno.

“If Umno returns to its original policy to fight for the race, country, and religion, I can return to Umno, but I cannot work with culprits,” he said.

Prior to the 14th general election, Mahathir had co-founded Bersatu, which joined the Pakatan Harapan coalition to topple the Barisan Nasional government.

However, in February 2020, the Harapan government collapsed after Bersatu, led by Muhyiddin Yassin, left the coalition to join forces with Umno and Pas to form the Perikatan Nasional government.

Subsequently, Mahathir and several other MPs aligned with him were expelled from Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Tengku Adnan took a jab at certain quarters who reacted at the Umno Supreme Council meeting last Friday.

“There are quarters who urged Umno to reveal the outcome of the leadership meeting, but they are not Umno members.

“Some of them compared the government today or the Harapan government to the BN era. Probably they miss the BN era,” he said.

