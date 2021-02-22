OMG! WHAT TYPE OF LOVE IS THIS! KILLER TEACHER, WITH MASTER’S DEGREE, THE FIRST WOMAN TO BE HANGED IN INDIA – FOR DRUGGING & HACKING TO DEATH 7 FAMILY MEMBERS WHO OPPOSED HER MARRIAGE TO LOVER

A TEACHER convicted of drugging and hacking to death seven family members for opposing her marriage to her lover will become the first woman to be hanged in India since its independence, Makkal Osai reported.

Identified as Shabnam, she has Master’s degrees in English and Geography. She filed a last-ditch plea to the Uttar Pradesh governor but preparations are underway for the hanging in the only female gallows in the country in Mathura city.

There hasn’t been a hanging there since at least 1947.

Shabnam was seven weeks pregnant by her school dropout lover at the time of the April 2008 murders. She gave birth to a baby boy in December of that year while in jail.

Shabnam and her partner Salem were convicted of the murders by the District and Sessions Court in 2010 following a two-year trial.

The sentence was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in 2012 and the Indian Supreme Court in 2015.

Her plea for mercy, which included a heart-wrenching appeal by her now 13-year-old son, was turned down by the Indian president as well.

Salem, who alleged that it was Shabnam who asked him to help her murder her family, will be hanged simultaneously.

ANN

