MUHYIDDIN & CO’S ‘LAST GRAB’ – ANOTHER ‘CARI MAKAN’ MOVE UNLEASHED? NOW, MCMC SAYS ALL TELCOS MUST LEASE 5G SPECTRUM FROM GOVT-OWNED SPV

KUALA LUMPUR,— The government said today the distribution of 5G spectrum will not be done through auction but leased via a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The SPV, to be unveiled soon, will be the sole proprietor of the next-generation technology licensed to provide the spectrum bands wholesale, Multimedia and Communications Commission (MCMC) chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said in a media briefing today.

5G is a fifth generation mobile network that provides super fast connectivity needed to enable technologies like artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT), by allowing connection with machines or devices.

The MCMC previously said it would distribute the 5G spectrum through bidding.