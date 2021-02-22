HAS ANNUAR MUSA & HIS ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ LOST? ANNUAR, WHO HAS WORKED TIRELESSLY TO KEEP MUHYIDDIN FROM BEING OUSTED BY HIS OWN PARTY CHIEFS, TELLS BERSATU MAN TO SHUT UP AFTER BEING MOCKED OVER ZAHID’S ‘VETO POWER’

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, long seen as a PPBM supporter, has criticised one of its leaders for demanding that the Umno Supreme Council working committee reveal the outcome of its meeting last Friday.

In a Facebook post today, Annuar said there was no need for PPBM to be concerned with Umno’s “internal issues”, especially for those who were “still new” and did not understand how party politics work.

This comes after PPBM Supreme Council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman issued a statement yesterday urging the Umno Supreme Council to reveal the outcome of its latest meeting, saying it will help PPBM make the necessary changes in its campaign plans for the next general election (GE15).

Commenting on reports that Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had used his veto power as Umno president to prevent anyone in Barisan Nasional (BN) from joining hands with Perikatan Nasional (PN), Faiz said all decisions in a party must be made through a democratic vote.

While his party has yet to release an official statement on its Supreme Council meeting at Janda Baik, Pahang, Annuar called for the Umno grassroots to remain patient.

“Give Umno space to manage its own problems. Umno is able to find its own solution. No one can veto anyone in Umno, because Umno belongs to its members,” he said.

It was previously reported that a conference of Umno leaders had decided to break with PPBM and the PN coalition in GE15 while maintaining its ties with PAS.

However, Umno’s strategic communications department has denied the news, saying such comments were invalid unless it came as an official statement issued by the party.

This follows a vast majority of Umno divisions calling for the party not to cooperate with PPBM during their annual general meetings early last month.

The Umno Supreme Council had said any decision on the party’s support for PPBM was to be finalised at its annual general assembly, scheduled to be held on Jan 31 but has since been postponed because of the movement control order (MCO) and the emergency.

