COVID ‘REPRIEVE OF SORTS’ FOR ZAHID – CORRUPTION TRIAL POSTPONED AFTER CLOSE CONTACT WITH INFECTED UMNO CHIEFTAIN AT KEY MEETING – WHERE DECISION PURPORTEDLY MADE TO REJECT MUHYIDDIN’S OFFER OF DPM POST, CUT TIES WITH PN GOVT

Ahmad Zahid’s corruption trial again postponed over Covid-19 close contact

KUALA LUMPUR — It was revealed in Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial today that Hulu Langat Umno division leader Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz was the party’s supreme council member who tested positive for Covid-19.

Lawyers for Ahmad Zahid, who was absent this morning, informed the court that their client would need to self quarantine as he had been in close contact with Johan, and requested for today’s proceedings to be vacated.

His lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh told the court that Ahmad Zahid had attended two meetings with Johan on Friday in Janda Baik, Pahang, before they were informed of the Umno division leader’s status.

“We have his (Johan) test results here your honour, which says that SARS-Cov2 is present, so as a close contact, our client needs to quarantine for at least 10 days and undergo a swab test,” he said.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah criticised Ahmad Zahid’s legal team, however, and directed the accused to take better precautions to avoid disrupting the trial again.

“Yes, it’s unpredictable, but not unavoidable. This is not the first time we have been forced to vacate this trial because of the same reason.

“Please impress upon your client in the future that at least a week before the trial to not be present in such meetings otherwise this case will never conclude,” said Sequerah.

MALAY MAIL

