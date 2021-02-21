UMNO LEADER WHO ATTENDED CRUCIAL MEETING WITH ISMAIL SABRI, ZAHID, MAT HASAN & AHMAD MASLAN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – REPORT

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno leader who attended the supreme council meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang last Friday (Feb 19) has allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Astro Awani, the supreme council member is a senior leader in Selangor.

Several top leaders who attended the meeting are said to have undergone screening immediately.

According to Astro Awani, a source, who is also a special officer to a Cabinet minister, said that “his boss” immediately underwent a screening the next day.

“True, Datuk Seri (the minister) was present at the meeting. He went for a swab test the next day,” the source said.

The official did not reveal the identity of the person who was positive for the virus.

Among those who attended the meeting held at Institut Latihan Memperkasakan Ilmu were Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

