OMG – TALK ABOUT BACKWARD! WHEN NATIONS AROUND THE WORLD INCLUDING SINGAPORE HAVE ALREADY BEGUN VACCINATING THEIR PEOPLE, MUHYIDDIN & ‘CLOWN CABINET’ WANT TO MAKE A BIG DRAMA OVER ‘SAFE ARRIVAL’ OF FIRST BATCH OF VACCINE – UNDERSCORING HOW LIMP & INCOMPETENT IS THE PN REGIME!

Muhyiddin expresses gratitude over safe arrival of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR— Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed his gratitude over the safe arrival of the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine today, which he described as key to achieving herd immunity to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Malaysia will kick off the first of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme’s three phases on February 24, with the first roll-out taking place from February to April this year, involving 500,000 frontliners.

The second phase will be from April to August involving senior citizens aged 65 and above, high-risk groups as well as persons with disabilities (PwD), all involving some 9.4 million people, while the third phase from May this year to February 2022 will cover both Malaysians and non-citizens aged 18 and above, targetting more than 13.7 million people.

“Those classified under Phases 2 and 3, I hope you will be patient and continue to support the government’s efforts in implementing the immunisation programme while the first phase takes place,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also congratulated the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee and all parties and agencies, particularly the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI), the Health Ministry (MOH), the Transport Ministry and Malaysia Airlines Bhd in ensuring the safe arrival of the vaccine in Malaysia.

The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply, involving 312,390 doses, arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 10.07am via MASKargo Flight MH604.

Muhyiddin hopes that those who are eligible for the vaccine will sign up when registration opens soon and get their shots as scheduled.

“This vaccination (exercise) is very important for all of us to achieve herd immunity, (this) by ensuring that at least 80 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population receives the vaccine. This can directly prevent Covid-19 transmissions from getting worse,” he said.

Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said Muhyiddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will be among the first to receive the vaccine when the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is rolled out on Wednesday, ahead of schedule. – — Bernama

‘It was the most nerve-racking hour of my career’, says pilot who flew Covid-19 vaccines to Malaysia

SEPANG — It was the most nerve-racking hour in Captain Hamdan Che Ismail’s 29-year career in the aviation industry, as he navigated flight MH604 carrying the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from Singapore to Malaysia today. Besides flying the plane, Hamdan also needed to ensure the correct temperature was maintained in the aircraft at all times, so as not to affect the effectiveness of the vaccines which must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius. The Malaysia Airlines flight operations director admitted he was a little nervous about today’s task. “When I thought about the Covid-19 vaccine supply on the plane, I was worried that it (the supply) could get spoilt … Alhamdulillah, the vaccine supply has now reached Malaysia,” the pilot told Bernama after landing the plane. Flight MH604, which carried 312,390 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 10.07am. The Passenger-to-Cargo (P2C) flight operated by MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASKargo) which is the cargo arm of national carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd, used an Airbus 330-300 aircraft decorated with the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ livery. Hamdan said he and five other crew members of the flight, namely an assistant pilot, two cabin crew, an officer from MASKargo and an engineer, left for Singapore at 6 am today, and arrived there an hour later. According to him, it took about two hours to transfer the Covid-19 vaccines onto the aircraft before it was allowed to take off again at about 9 am. “When I arrived at KLIA, I felt jubilant, overwhelmed and excited to have successfully brought the Covid-19 vaccines to the country,” he added. — Bernama BERNAMA

