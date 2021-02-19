IN DESPERATE MOVES THAT HARK BACK TO THE DYING DAYS OF NAJIB ERA, COPS RAID OFFICE OF GERAKBUDAYA, THE PUBLISHER OF EX-AG TOMMY’S CRITICAL MEMOIR

PETALING JAYA: Police raided publishing house Gerakbudaya Enterprise today in connection with former attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ memoirs, seizing two computers from the office.

Gerakbudaya founder Chong Ton Sin said the officers were in his office for over an hour.

“They came in around 11am and left about noon. They didn’t say much except for wanting to take the computers.

“It’s disturbing,” he told FMT.

He said much of his work were in the computers and may now have to take a back seat until he gets his belongings back.

Prior to this, he said Bukit Aman officers had also taken his statement twice just before Chinese New Year.

“This time they didn’t ask anything,” he added.

Police said on Feb 8 that they had received 134 reports nationwide related to the contents of Thomas’ book ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’.

Those who lodged reports claimed Thomas, who served as the attorney-general for 20 months from June 2018, had defamed and insulted various parties.

Among those who made the reports are former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali and former solicitor-general III Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria.

Thomas’ 500-page book was published on Jan 30 and has courted controversy since.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.