THE FINE LINE BETWEEN BEING BRAVE & PURE DUMB! 2,936 NEW INFECTIONS AS COVID-19 RAMPAGES ON – YET MUHYIDDIN REGIME ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SCHOOLS FROM MARCH 1

The Health Ministry today reported 2,936 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, and 13 deaths.

The number of patients discharged (4,899) continued to outpace the number of new patients for a fifth straight day, leading to fewer active cases.

There was a small spike in new cases in Johor, which had 304 more new cases than yesterday.

Active cases: 36,797

Patients in ICU: 220

Intubated: 104

Deaths

Of the 13 deaths today, six were from Kuala Lumpur, followed by Selangor (3), Sarawak (2), Malacca (1), and Johor (1).

All fatalities were above the age of 50, with the oldest being 84-years-old.

One of the victims was already dead when brought to a hospital.

All the deceased were also Malaysians.

Cases by state

Selangor (978)

Johor (730)

Kuala Lumpur (227)

Sarawak (199)

Negeri Sembilan (191)

Penang (188)

Perak (155)

Sabah (101)

Kelantan (38)

Terengganu (37)

Kedah (36)

Pahang (26)

Malacca (26)

Putrajaya (3)

Labuan (1)

Perlis (0)

