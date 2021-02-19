MUHYIDDIN PUTTING KIDS AT DANGER – PRIMARY SCHOOLS, PRESCHOOLS TO REOPEN FROM MARCH 1 – DESPITE MCO ON UNTIL MAR 4 & COVID-19 STILL RAGING ON

PETALING JAYA: Pre-schools and primary schools will reopen from March 1, Education Minister Radzi Jidin announced today.

He said Year 1 and 2 students will be back to school on March 1, while those in Year 3 to 6 will be back in school on March 8.

Meanwhile, secondary schools will be opened on April 4 and April 5, according to the weekends in the respective states.

Group A comprises schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu while Group B comprises schools in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor and the federal territories.

In a press conference today, Radzi said the decision to reopen secondary schools a month later was because the 2020 cochort of Form 5 students will be sitting for their SPM exams in March.

Secondary schools will reopen after the mid-term holidays and the SPM examination which ends in late March.

Meanwhile, all international schools and tuition centres will be allowed to resume operations from March 8.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.