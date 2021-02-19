CONGRATS! KUANTAN TO GET ‘CITY’ STATUS ON SUNDAY

KUANTAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be declaring Kuantan as the country’s latest city on Sunday (Feb 21).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had agreed to attend the proclamation ceremony together with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also attending the ceremony would be Pahang Regent Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman as well as Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Wan Rosdy said the ceremony would be carried out according to tight Covid-19 standard operating procedure and thus the number of attendees would be limited to ensure physical distancing.

“I am happy to say that this Kuantan city proclamation is being held following the approval given by the Federal Government through a Cabinet meeting on May 8,2019.

“The Feb 21 date is chosen after the ceremony has been postponed several times due to various factors including the Covid-19 situation.

“The last time such a ceremony was held was on Sept 1,1979, or more than 40 years ago, in conjunction with the status upgrade of Kuantan from a town to a municipality,” he said in a statement on Friday (Feb 19).

Wan Rosdy said he hoped the people of Kuantan and Pahang in general could be proud of the historical day even though it would be an understated affair.

MALAY MAIL

