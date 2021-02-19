‘BE BRAVE, MAKE AN HONEST DECISION’ – UMNO MAN TELLS ‘COWARDLY’ PAS TO ‘STOP MANIPULATING THE SITUATION FOR ITS OWN SURVIVAL’ – EVEN AS HADI LEAVES HOSPITAL

JOHOR Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed has given PAS an ultimatum, stating the Islamist party must choose between Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, Sinar Harian reported today.

Jazlan told PAS to be brave and make an honest decision.

“We want to know their official stand. Are they still interested in MN or do they want PN. Umno is very clear,” he told the Malay daily.

“PAS cannot manipulate the situation for its survival. Make an honest choice,” he added.

Jazlan reiterated Umno might not concede to Bersatu any of the seats it contested in the last election.

The former deputy home minister said Umno could let Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stand in Pagoh.

“Bersatu leaders have become big headed and want to remove Umno by deregistering the party. If they want the seats, they will have to face Umno” he told the paper.

Perak and Selangor Umno have declared they would not give up seats to Bersatu.

Umno lost Johor, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Malacca and Perak to Pakatan Harapan in the last GE.

However, Pakatan Harapan lost its majority after Bersatu president Muhyiddin took the party out of the coalition to work with PAS, Umno and several parties from Sarawak. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

PAS president discharged from IJN

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has been allowed to leave the National Heart Institute (IJN) today after recovering from an episode in which he was admitted due to shortness of breath.

“Thank God, today I was allowed to go home after receiving treatment at the IJN since Monday.

“Certainly I am very grateful and indebted to the doctors and staff in the emergency unit of Putrajaya and IJN hospitals, for their high efficiency and professionalism, as well as to all those who prayed for my health,” he said on his Facebook account.

On Feb 16, Hadi was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital after suffering from shortness of breath.

He was then transferred to IJN at about 9.30pm the same day by ambulance for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the Marang MP said he has also been following news developments throughout his treatment period.

“During the treatment period, I also followed the development of local and foreign news, especially regarding the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and the National Unity Policy launched by the prime minister, as well as various measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 and economic recovery country.

In June 2014, Hadi was warded at the medical centre in Turkey after having breathing difficulties while attending a conference in Istanbul.

In May 2017, he was also admitted to IJN and reportedly underwent a heart-related operation.

“Hopefully everything can be achieved with mutual support,” he explained. MKINI

