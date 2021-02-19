MUHYIDDIN ANNOUNCES APPROVAL FOR MICROSOFT, GOOGLE, AMAZON & TM TO BUILD & MANAGE HYPER-SCALE DATA CENTERS – LOCAL FIRMS ENFRASYS, PRESTARIANG & CLOUD CONNECT THE BENEFICIARIES

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya has given conditional approvals to Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Telekom Malaysia to build and manage hyper-scale data centres and cloud services, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin revealed this morning.

These hyper-scale data centres as well as hybrid cloud services will be created to increase data storage space, thus reducing operating costs and improving analytical efficiency.

In addition, Muhyiddin said, the government had also proposed the appointment of three local ICT companies as Managed Service Providers (MSP) to work with these four cloud service provider (CSP) companies to manage their services to agencies in the public sector.

The three companies are Enfrasys Solution Sdn Bhd, Prestariang Systems Sdn Bhd and Cloud Connect Sdn Bhd.

“This is in line with our intention to strengthen the capabilities of local companies,” he said at the virtual launch of MyDigital and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint.

These CSP companies will invest between RM12 billion and RM15 billion over the next five years.

Muhyiddin said that as part of the measures to empower cloud computing services in the public sector, the government, through its Cloud First strategy, had targeted the migration of 80% of public data to hybrid cloud systems by the end of 2022.

This strategy, he said, would also help to reduce government costs in information technology management in the long run.

“All these cloud services will allow big data, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and other applications to be utilised to enhance and strengthen government services,” he said.

