UMNO Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi won’t apologise to Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly defaming the prime minister over the three-day quarantine rule for ministers.

Confirming that he had received a letter of demand from the prime minister’s lawyer, Puad said this is a clear attempt to silence Muhyiddin’s critics.

The letter demanded that Puad remove a Facebook post on February 9 under the name “Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi”, giving him seven days to comply with the demand.

In a Facebook post today, Puad said he merely asked for clarification on the three-day rule for ministers returning from overseas as it was an issue of public interest.

Puad questioned the “double standards” when it came to the issue of quarantine on a Facebook post and was accused of defaming the prime minister.

He said it is his right to freedom of speech and there is no need to apologise or remove his original Facebook post.

“I refused to be bullied by Muhyiddin like how Umno is being bullied,” Puad said.

“As an individual, I have the right to free speech and I will not be apologising or deleting my Facebook post.”

Puad said he decided to battle it out in court as it will give him the opportunity to stand with the people against the “double standards” when it comes to the issue of quarantine.

“All I did was question and ask for an explanation. If they want to sue me for this, it is only fair that we go to court.”

Muhyiddin sent the letter of demand last week seeking a public apology and RM10 million in damages from Puad for allegedly defaming him.

