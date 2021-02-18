BOMBSHELL – NOW IN PAS, ‘GENG PUBLIKA VS GENG USTAZ’ – WITH HADI IN HOSPITAL, LONG-SIMMERING RIFT IN PARTY BREAKS OUT?

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital after suffering from breathing difficulties last night.
The 73-year-old veteran politician was later transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in an ambulance around 9.30pm.
“His heart is most likely weak due to exhaustion,” he added.
Former premier Najib Abdul Razak also posted about Hadi’s hospitalisation on Facebook.
“Let us pray together that Allah SWT blesses him with good health and he recovers soon,” he said.
In 2017, the PAS president underwent a heart valve replacement surgery at IJN.
Last week, Hadi said he is prepared to be among the first recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The PAS leader said he had been briefed on the National Immunisation Programme involving the importance of creating herd immunity against the virus.
“Therefore, I would like to state my readiness to be part of the early recipients of the vaccine as a sign of support towards the government’s efforts to combat this pandemic,” he added. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI