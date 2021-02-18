BOMBSHELL – NOW IN PAS, ‘GENG PUBLIKA VS GENG USTAZ’ – WITH HADI IN HOSPITAL, LONG-SIMMERING RIFT IN PARTY BREAKS OUT?

PETALING JAYA: PAS has denied allegations that the party has been divided into two camps – Geng Publika and Geng Ustaz.

PAS spokesman Kamaruzaman Mohamad denied these “rumours” and said that there was no tension at all among the party’s leadership.

While addressing reports of a rift in the party, he told FMT that things were “just peachy” in PAS.

The alleged rift referred to the divide between Geng Publika, who are pro-PPBM, and Geng Ustaz, who are allied with Umno and do not support Abdul Hadi Awang as the Islamist party’s president.

Meanwhile, Selangor PAS secretary Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir said the rumours were a tactic to create a false perception of disunity.

He said this included alleged attempts to usurp the leadership, as well as envy over PAS being poised for a distinct advantage in the next general election (GE15).

Saying their rivals’ efforts were “in vain”, he added that they were lagging far behind PAS.

Rumours of rifts dividing PAS have come and gone in the past, but have yet to leave any lasting effect on grassroots support for the party.

PAS has yet to announce a date for its congress to told party elections. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Hadi warded after suffering breathing difficulties, in stable condition Published 16 Feb 2021, 7:04 am

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital after suffering from breathing difficulties last night. The 73-year-old veteran politician was later transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in an ambulance around 9.30pm. “The doctors have informed that his condition is stable,” said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary in a Facebook post. “His heart is most likely weak due to exhaustion,” he added. Former premier Najib Abdul Razak also posted about Hadi’s hospitalisation on Facebook. “Let us pray together that Allah SWT blesses him with good health and he recovers soon,” he said. In 2017, the PAS president underwent a heart valve replacement surgery at IJN. Last week, Hadi said he is prepared to be among the first recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine. The PAS leader said he had been briefed on the National Immunisation Programme involving the importance of creating herd immunity against the virus. “Therefore, I would like to state my readiness to be part of the early recipients of the vaccine as a sign of support towards the government’s efforts to combat this pandemic,” he added. MKINI FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

