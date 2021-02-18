2,712 NEW INFECTIONS, 17 NEW CLUSTERS, 25 DEATHS – BUT EVEN MORE RELAXATIONS AS MUHYIDDIN LOSES THE COVID-19 WAR

Covid-19 claims 25 lives overnight in Malaysia, new daily cases dip to 2,712

KUALA LUMPUR — Twenty-five more people nationwide died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest count in a single day, even as fresh infections declined to 2,712.

Today’s death count surpasses the previous record of 24 lives lost on February 8 and raises the total fatalities to 1,030 since the pandemic started.

Of today’s 2,712 new cases, four were infected while abroad.

According to the Health Ministry, Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases is now 274,875.

However, the total number of active cases in the country is currently at 38,763.

The Health Ministry said 227 patients are currently in intensive care; of which 103 have to be intubated.

On a lighter note, 5,320 people were discharged from hospital today, raising the total recoveries to 234,082 or 85.52 per cent of all cases. MALAY MAIL

17 new Covid-19 clusters, 14 workplace-related

THE Health Ministry recorded 17 new clusters in the past 24 hours, 14 of which were workplace-related, said director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.