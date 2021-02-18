2,712 NEW INFECTIONS, 17 NEW CLUSTERS, 25 DEATHS – BUT EVEN MORE RELAXATIONS AS MUHYIDDIN LOSES THE COVID-19 WAR
Covid-19 claims 25 lives overnight in Malaysia, new daily cases dip to 2,712
KUALA LUMPUR — Twenty-five more people nationwide died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest count in a single day, even as fresh infections declined to 2,712.
Today’s death count surpasses the previous record of 24 lives lost on February 8 and raises the total fatalities to 1,030 since the pandemic started.
Of today’s 2,712 new cases, four were infected while abroad.
According to the Health Ministry, Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases is now 274,875.
The Health Ministry said 227 patients are currently in intensive care; of which 103 have to be intubated.
On a lighter note, 5,320 people were discharged from hospital today, raising the total recoveries to 234,082 or 85.52 per cent of all cases. MALAY MAIL
17 new Covid-19 clusters, 14 workplace-related
Noor Hisham said the new clusters were located in Selangor, Johor, Sabah, Penang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu, with a total of 696 positive cases.
In the past 24 hours, 94 clusters had reported new cases.
MCO: Two-per-table rule relaxed, now limited by table size, says Ismail Sabri
PUTRAJAYA: Those residing in states under movement control order will be allowed to dine in restaurants with more than two persons per table, depending on the size of the table, announces Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
He said the government has also decided to allow those under MCO to travel with more than two persons in the car, depending on its passenger capacity.
This will take effect on Friday (Feb 19).
States under MCO are Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor.
“We have allowed those living under MCO some flexibility after hearing public appeals, ” he said on Thursday (Feb 18).
On Feb 16, Ismail Sabri announced the extension of MCO for the four states, while majority states nationwide are now placed under conditional MCO.
Perlis is the only state under recovery MCO.
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN
