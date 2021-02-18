MUHYIDDIN GOES FREE-FOR-ALL NOW – WHAT MORE NEED IS THERE FOR EMERGENCY RULE! MORE THAN 2 ALLOWED TO SIT AT SAME TABLE DURING DINE-IN, NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN CAR TO BE BASED ON PASSENGER CAPACITY
More than two persons are allowed to sit at a table for dine-in in states under the movement control order (MCO) beginning tomorrow.
Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced that the number of people in a vehicle would be based on the vehicle’s passenger capacity starting tomorrow.
This will also be in effect in states under the conditional and recovery MCO. mkini
Two-per-table dine-in rule lifted
THE National Security Council has agreed to loosen dine-in rules in restaurants by allowing more than two customers per table.
Senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that restaurants in all areas, including those in areas under movement-control order (MCO), can start serving customers according to table capacity, provided that they observe the one metre physical distancing rules.
He also announced that the two passengers per car rule has been lifted and will now be according to the capacity of the vehicle. the malaysian insight
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.