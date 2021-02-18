THE National Security Council has agreed to loosen dine-in rules in restaurants by allowing more than two customers per table.

Senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that restaurants in all areas, including those in areas under movement-control order (MCO), can start serving customers according to table capacity, provided that they observe the one metre physical distancing rules.

He also announced that the two passengers per car rule has been lifted and will now be according to the capacity of the vehicle.   the malaysian insight

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

