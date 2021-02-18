ROSMAH’S DAY OF RECKONING – HUGE INTEREST SHOWS MALAYSIANS HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN HER, NAJIB & THEIR SCANDALS – ALL WAITING TO SEE THE FINAL VERDICT AFTER COURT ORDERS HER TO ENTER DEFENCE

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled today that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against Rosmah Mansor in her RM187.5 million graft trial involving a government contract to supply energy to schools.

Following the finding, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ordered Rosmah to enter her defence.

“The prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against the accused in all three charges.

“I hereby order the accused to enter her defence,” he said.

Rosmah is facing three charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

In the first charge, she is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to help secure an Education Ministry project.

The RM1.25 billion project was intended to supply power to rural schools in Sarawak using a combination of solar and diesel energy.

In the second and third charge, she is accused of receiving RM1.5 million and RM5 million in bribes respectively as a reward for securing the project. MKINJ

Rosmah arrives in court to learn if she must answer corruption charges in RM1.25b solar project case