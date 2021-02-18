ROSMAH’S DAY OF RECKONING – HUGE INTEREST SHOWS MALAYSIANS HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN HER, NAJIB & THEIR SCANDALS – ALL WAITING TO SEE THE FINAL VERDICT AFTER COURT ORDERS HER TO ENTER DEFENCE

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled today that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against Rosmah Mansor in her RM187.5 million graft trial involving a government contract to supply energy to schools.
Following the finding, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ordered Rosmah to enter her defence.
“The prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against the accused in all three charges.
“I hereby order the accused to enter her defence,” he said.
Rosmah is facing three charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.
In the first charge, she is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to help secure an Education Ministry project.
The RM1.25 billion project was intended to supply power to rural schools in Sarawak using a combination of solar and diesel energy.
In the second and third charge, she is accused of receiving RM1.5 million and RM5 million in bribes respectively as a reward for securing the project. MKINJ
Her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who also faces his graft trial involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) later today, was seen entering the court about eight minutes later in a blue suit. – MALAY MAIL
KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor arrived at the High Court here this morning ahead of the decision on whether she will be called to enter her defence or walk free over corruption charges related to a solar hybrid project for schools in Sarawak.
She arrived at 9.15am.
Her husband, Najib Razak, arrived separately later. He will be attending his 1MDB trial after the court delivers its decision on Rosmah’s case.
Last week, the court heard submissions from the prosecution and Rosmah’s lawyer at the close of the prosecution’s case.
The defence contended that no proof had been presented during the trial that Rosmah had personally solicited and accepted bribes from then Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.
However, ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told the court the charges against Rosmah were “not that she personally solicited the bribe in question” but that it was done instead through her former aide, Rizal Mansor.
Rosmah is accused of three counts of corruption for allegedly soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi as an inducement to help Jepak Holdings secure a solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, costing RM1.25 billion, through direct negotiation with the education ministry.
She is also accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.
Twenty-three witnesses had given evidence since Rosmah’s trial started on Feb 5, 2020. Among those who testified against her were Rizal, Saidi, former education minister Mahdzir Khalid, and former education secretaries-general Madinah Mohamad and Alias Ahmad.
The prosecution also offered 10 witnesses, including Najib, to the defence. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY