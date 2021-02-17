‘ALL MUHYIDDIN KNOWS IS HE WANTS TO BE THE PM’ – MAHATHIR WARNS MUHYIDDIN WON’T STAY PM FOR LONG IF HE DOESN’T LISTEN TO PROFESSIONALS ON COVID-19 – AND KEEPS RELYING ON SNEAKY POLITICIANS INSTEAD

Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad has proposed that his successor Muhyiddin Yassin form a council of advisors comprising experts to advise him on administration in the post-Covid-19 era.
He noted that Muhyiddin was at the helm during a time when the country was facing a declining economy further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hence, according to Mahathir, Muhyiddin needed capable advisors and not just “apple polishers”.
“One man alone cannot tackle all the problems. When Tun Abdul Razak formed the National Operations Council (Mageran), he hired experts who were capable of advising.
He was asked to give his opinion regarding the way Muhyiddin was leading the country in the time of Covid-19.
For the record, Mageran was formed following the May 13, 1969, riots which saw an emergency declared in the country to curb the tension between races due to the tragedy.
On his proposal, Mahathir said there was no use having advisors from a political party or appointing only those who supported him as what Muhyiddin was currently doing.
The nonagenarian claimed that Muhyiddin had personally offered a ministerial position to a former minister who served under him (Mahathir) when he was at the helm.
However, the former minister had refused Muhyiddin’s offer and in return, he was labelled an enemy, Mahathir claimed.
He further opined that Muhyiddin still did not grasp the problems that he was facing pertaining to the administration of the country.
“He only wants to be the prime minister. When he saw that the support (for him) had wavered, he asked for an emergency to be declared so he could retain his position.
“I cannot support his actions,” said Mahathir.
Muhyiddin had advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare an emergency last month to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic. The emergency will last until August.
His critics, however, have accused the prime minister of using the emergency to retain his position after losing majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.
With the emergency declaration, parliamentary and state assembly sittings have been suspended.
Elections will not take place during the emergency but Muhyiddin said that he would return the mandate to the people once the pandemic subsides. MKINI
