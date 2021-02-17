‘ALL MUHYIDDIN KNOWS IS HE WANTS TO BE THE PM’ – MAHATHIR WARNS MUHYIDDIN WON’T STAY PM FOR LONG IF HE DOESN’T LISTEN TO PROFESSIONALS ON COVID-19 – AND KEEPS RELYING ON SNEAKY POLITICIANS INSTEAD

“I find that Muhyiddin has yet to show that he understands the problems he is facing right now; all he knows is that he wants to be the PM.

“I feel if Muhyiddin wants to become the PM, he needs to utilise his advisers, those with experience, and not to make a party member an adviser, it’s no use,” Dr Mahathir said during an interview with Sinar Harian aired live on Facebook today.

Dr Mahathir said that Muhyiddin alone is incapable of solving all of the country’s problems, suggesting he establish a committee similar to that of the National Operations Council which was implemented following the 1969 racial riots, led by then deputy prime minister premier Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

“We should be doing it like how it was done during Tun Razak’s time, where he formed the council and took in only those who were experts in their field to advise him,” he said.

Dr Mahathir acknowledged that Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, but then suggested his former party colleague’s ego would get in the way of his decision making.

Dr Mahathir claimed Muhyiddin was a person who valued loyalty above all, and would not hesitate to get rid of those who as much as express doubt over his leadership.

“Go and find out if he supports me or not, if he doesn’t support me then he cannot work with me. This is the attitude that Muhyiddin has.

“When he sees he is not getting enough support, he asked for the Emergency to be declared so that he can remain as the PM, and I cannot support such action,” he said.

Dr Mahathir and together with Muhyiddin founded Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which became a component of the Pakatan Harapan coalition that won the 2018 general election.

But 22 months later, the PH government collapsed after Muhyiddin led Bersatu to withdraw from the coalition, along with a faction of MPs from PKR led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Their collaboration with PAS and other smaller parties resulted in the rise of the Perikatan Nasional coalition to power. – MALAY MAIL

Post-Covid-19: Dr M suggests PM forms council of advisors

Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad has proposed that his successor Muhyiddin Yassin form a council of advisors comprising experts to advise him on administration in the post-Covid-19 era. He noted that Muhyiddin was at the helm during a time when the country was facing a declining economy further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, according to Mahathir, Muhyiddin needed capable advisors and not just "apple polishers". "One man alone cannot tackle all the problems. When Tun Abdul Razak formed the National Operations Council (Mageran), he hired experts who were capable of advising. "I think that if Muhyiddin wants to be the prime minister, (he) should have experienced advisors too," said Mahathir in a Sinar Harian talk show interview today. He was asked to give his opinion regarding the way Muhyiddin was leading the country in the time of Covid-19. For the record, Mageran was formed following the May 13, 1969, riots which saw an emergency declared in the country to curb the tension between races due to the tragedy. On his proposal, Mahathir said there was no use having advisors from a political party or appointing only those who supported him as what Muhyiddin was currently doing. The nonagenarian claimed that Muhyiddin had personally offered a ministerial position to a former minister who served under him (Mahathir) when he was at the helm. However, the former minister had refused Muhyiddin's offer and in return, he was labelled an enemy, Mahathir claimed. He further opined that Muhyiddin still did not grasp the problems that he was facing pertaining to the administration of the country. "He only wants to be the prime minister. When he saw that the support (for him) had wavered, he asked for an emergency to be declared so he could retain his position. "I cannot support his actions," said Mahathir. Muhyiddin had advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare an emergency last month to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic. The emergency will last until August. His critics, however, have accused the prime minister of using the emergency to retain his position after losing majority support in the Dewan Rakyat. With the emergency declaration, parliamentary and state assembly sittings have been suspended. Elections will not take place during the emergency but Muhyiddin said that he would return the mandate to the people once the pandemic subsides.

