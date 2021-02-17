ALL EYES ON MAHATHIR’S OMINOUS-SOUNDING ‘ALTERNATIVE PLANS’ – WHAT ARRANGEMENT CAN PEJUANG MAKE SO IT WON’T FRAGMENT MALAY UNITY BUT STILL BE IN POWER?

Plethora of Malay parties for some to get rich, says Dr Mahathir

THE existence of many Malay political parties is meant for some of its members and leaders to enrich themselves, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The 95-year-old Langkawi MP told a live interview organised by Sinar Harian that these parties which claim to champion the rights and interests of the Malays are actually vehicles to greater wealth.

He did not name any party but those that are currently active on the political scene are Umno, PAS, PKR, Bersatu, Amanah and his own party, Pejuang.

Dr Mahathir said in pre-Merdeka Malaya, Umno leaders then really fought for the Malays on principle.

“There was only one party, Umno and they (the leaders) fought for nothing. It was unattractive.”

Dr Mahathir said after independence, people began to see that the road to riches was in having a political position “by becoming YBs (elected representatives), by becoming ministers, even the prime minister and the attractive salaries that come with the position.”

He said as a result, fighting for the rights and interests of the Malay became secondary for these Malay politicians as they became preoccupied in chasing wealth and positions.

He also said his own yet-to-be-registered party, Pejuang, will not fragment Malay unity.

Dr Mahathir said Pejuang has “alternative plans” but would not divulge them just yet.

He blamed the rejection of Pejuang’s application to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Mahathir said refusing Pejuang’s registration would weaken the opposition’s influence at the next general election.

“That’s my personal guess… even though we have fulfilled all the requirements of the registration.

“The law states that the government has to register the organisation if they fulfil all the conditions.”

He said there was politics at play, similar to what former prime minister Najib Razak did to Bersatu just before the 14th general election in 2018.

Bersatu was already registered as a party but the RoS issued a provisional dissolution order a month before the general election. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

After failing to register Pejuang, Dr Mahathir says has Plans A, B, and C

KUALA LUMPUR — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad intimated that he may have alternatives after failing to register his latest vehicle Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) as a political party.The former prime minister who was booted out of Bersatu, the current ruling party he co-founded last year, said he did not understand why the Registrar of Societies refused to accept Pejuang, insisting it fulfilled all the requirements for registration. “We followed all the steps and conditions but we still were not registered. So we need to find other ways, but we cannot reveal what is our plan A, plan B, or plan C,” he said in an interview with Sinar Harian aired on Facebook today. He said that any entity in Malaysia has to be registered to be legal in the eyes of the law, and suggested Pejuang’s rejection was an attempt to prevent this. “My only assumption is the government does not want any other party going against them during an election, and this goes against the principles of democracy,” said Dr Mahathir. He added that he had seen similar rejections previously, before Pakatan Harapan (PH) took Putrajaya, and related that Bersatu had its registration status revoked in the weeks leading up to Election 2018. “If you remember before the GE14, suddenly the registration of Bersatu was revoked and the registration of PH was also later rejected. “Such moves by the government goes against the laws in the country, and the government should actually be there to help ease the work of the government agencies, and this is mentioned in the law. He said the RoS’ track record in rejecting such applications only cements his view that the Muyiddin administration is more concerned by internal party politics and has no interest in fostering healthy competition. Dr Mahathir said Pejuang was not a platform for him to return to power as alleged. He insisted that his intention in forming another all-Malay party has been consistent throughout the decades — to safeguard the community’s future politically and economically. “For 80 years, my intentions have never changed, because I fear for the Malays, especially after I have seen them become segmented and disunited. “That is why if I just take a step back and don’t express myself, the future of the Malays appears bleak. “That is why even at 95, I am still interested in carrying out my duties, and this is all by myself, no one asked to,” he added. MALAY MAIL THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL

